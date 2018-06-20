Make your own coconut rose sugar scrub

Or, how to get glowing skin with just a few simple ingredients.

I am just smitten with roses. They may not have the trendy wabi-sabi abundance of peonies or be as well-known for their healing properties like chamomile – but good heavens they are lovely and so very versatile. There's a reason they are the most popular flower in the United States.

Our garden is somewhat exploding with the prettiest blooms right now, so I am employing them in all kinds of wonderful jobs. Many of them edible (more on that in an upcoming story), and some for beauty ... like this body scrub. I just did a quick Google search and see small jars of similar concoctions fetching $20, $30, and way more. Making your own will save you money, save on excess packaging, and ensures that you're not using synthetic ingredients that were sneaked into a commercially made product.

Here, the sugar acts as an exfoliant – no more ocean-wrecking plastic microbeads, thanks you very much. While I wouldn't recommend using coconut oil on the face as it's a comedogenic and can block pores, it serves as a great vehicle for the exfoliant and does give a lovely light moisturizing glow to the body. Lastly, the rose petals. While they don't have as much skin-loving vitamin C as rose hips, they still have some – and they have a lot of other sweet benefits for the skin, not the least of which is their proven antibacterial qualities. The additional fragrance here is not essential, but to be engulfed in a little extra heady aroma of the rose has numerous wellness perks, too.

Coconut rose sugar scrub

1 cup fair trade organic sugar

1/2 cup fair trade coconut oil

1 handful of fresh rose petals

1 splash of rosewater or 10 drops of rose absolute essential oil (optional)

You can mash it all together by hand, or pulse a few times in a food processor to really incorporate the ingredients and break up the petals to release their goodness. Put it in a clean jar and voila – a cheap, easy and gorgeous glow is all yours.

A note on ingredients

According to Nora Pittenger of Fair Trade USA. the the coconut industry is not linked to the terrible deforestation practices that palm oil production is responsible for, but even so, both crops and farmer groups face environmental and social challenges. Thus, it's important to look for fair trade coconut oil – and as always, fair trade sugar as well. Lastly, if you're not using garden-grown roses, shop for, yes, sustainably certified roses

For more easy ideas see: 8 homemade salt and sugar body scrubs