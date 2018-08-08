How to make environmentally-friendly body glitter

Plastic glitter is bad for the planet, but you can make it better.

Glitter is awesome. It's one of those things that looks too surreal to be part of this world, and I understand why people love putting it on themselves.

Unfortunately, it's also a bunch of tiny pieces of plastic that get into the environment and wreak all kinds of havoc. So I set out to make a version that's safe for the planet. Without further ado ...

Collect

Dye

Leave

Mix

Apply

You need epsom salt, food coloring and aloe vera gel. You might have these around the house anyway.Put the epsom salt in a bowl and mix it with a drop or two of the dye. Keep adding dye until you get the color you want.Dye needs a while to dry. Some people will tell you to bake the dye onto the salt for a few minutes, but when I tried that, all the sparkle disappeared. So I made a new batch and just left it out overnight to dry.If you also want a rainbowy mix, this is the fun part: mix your different glitter colors together.Put some aloe on your face, body, or wherever you want glitter. Then sprinkle your glitter over it.

And there you go! Not gonna lie, it's not nearly as sparkly as plastic glitter, but it gets the job done. You can also buy biodegradable glitter from stores if you're not so into the DIY thing.