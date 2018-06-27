7 natural ingredients to exfoliate your skin

As plastic microbead bans take effect, you'll need to find alternative ways to give your skin a good scrubbing.

The UK's microbead ban went into effect on June 19, and the ban in Wales starts on June 30. After these dates, no beauty products containing tiny plastic particles can be sold. The bans, which reflect a global trend, are part of a broader effort to reduce the amount of unnecessary plastic washing into waterways and contaminating rivers, lakes, and oceans.

Some people are concerned, however, that their favorite facial exfoliants and body scrubs will not be the same post-reformulation, but fear not. It is entirely possible to get great exfoliation and radiant skin using ordinary pantry ingredients. The end result is cleaner, greener, and cheaper.

What follows is a list of ingredients that make great exfoliants. You can add a pinch to a handful of store-bought product to get extra scrubbing power, or you can mix up your own quite easily. (Start with our list of 8 homemade salt and sugar body scrubs.)

1. Sugar, white or brown: Sugar is a natural humectant, which means it draws moisture from the surrounding environment to itself. "When you apply products with sugar or sugar derivatives, they’ll actually help hydrate your skin and keep moisture within," writes Emilie Davidson Hoyt for the Huffington Post. It is a natural source of glycolic acid, which is an alpha-hydroxy acid used to treat aging skin. It offers a finer exfoliation than salt, which makes it better for sensitive skin.

2. Salt: Salt tends to be coarser than sugar, but it still offers great exfoliation. Try to find the finest salt you can and use it on your body, rather than face. According to Livestrong, salt is a natural antiseptic, which means "it may help kill bacteria and reduce inflammation along with any itching and pain associated with bacterial-related skin disease." The circular rubbing motion will unclog pores, improve circulation, and remove dead skin cells.

3. Oats: Oats are perfect for sensitive skin, as they are less abrasive than salt and sugar, and are known for their soothing quality. They're useful for healing sunburn, thanks to their ability to reduce inflammation. Grind them up, mix with water, and apply the paste to your face.

4. Coffee grounds: The residual caffeine in coffee grounds typically increases blood flow, which can "reduce the appearance of cellulite and give your skin a more even tone," says Healthy Mummy blogger Lee Price. Coffee can be quite gritty, so it's best to grind it as finely as you can and to use it on the main part of your body, not the face.

5. Yogurt: Yogurt may not seem like an obvious choice for exfoliation, since it's so smooth, but it contains lactic acid, which is good for removing dead skin cells, reducing acne breakouts, and softening the skin. Spread it over your face and let it sit for a few minutes of deep cleaning. You'll notice a difference if you use several times a week.

6. Baking soda: Arguably the most versatile ingredient in your pantry, baking soda is a fabulous exfoliant. It is fine yet sufficiently abrasive, and it blends easily into a paste with water, honey, or coconut oil.

7. Rice: When rice is finely ground in a spice grinder, it makes an effective body exfoliant. Here's a recipe for a Pina Colada Pre-Tan Scrub using ground rice, coconut oil, sugar, and fresh ginger root. (That will give you some zing!)

8. Apple cider vinegar: Next to baking soda, this has to be the other most useful product at home. ACV contains lactic and malic acids, which are good for exfoliating, reducing blemishes, and treating acne. It also contains alpha-hydroxy acids that help the skin to rejuvenate at more quickly. According to Revitalise Your Health, "This natural powerhouse has the ability to dissolve excess fatty deposits on the surface of the skin and reduce peeling."