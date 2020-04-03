4 skin care brands I'm loving these days
These U.S. companies make high quality organic, vegan and cruelty-free products.
Just because we're all living in self-isolation does not mean we should stop taking care of our skin. In fact, I'd say my personal skin care routine has improved because I have more time on my hands and am more inclined to engage in lengthy spa-like treatments at home. The following products are among my favorites these days.
PLANT Apothecary
Meow Meow Tweet
I knew I liked this brand the moment it arrived because of the paper packaging covered with cute cat drawings. It turns out, the products inside are just as appealing. The baking soda-free Grapefruit Deodorant Stick keeps B.O. at bay all day (important when you're cooped up with a partner!). It may sound silly, but sometimes I appreciate not having to dip my fingers into a glass tub of natural deodorant and being able simply to swipe a tube under my arms. The shampoo and conditioner bars are great, too. All products are organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and palm oil-free.
The Better Skin Co.
This award-winning West Coast company sells a broad range of skin care products, all of which are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and made in USA. I've become a fan of its Better Skin Super Shield serum, which at first felt like a strange product to apply to my face daily, but has become highly appealing. It's a moisturizer that also protects skin from environmental damage. Upon application, it feels thick and gloopy for a few seconds, but then smooths out into a light, luscious-feeling layer that lasts for hours. I love the glass bottle, too.
Urb Apothecary
There's no better time than now to be indulging in rejuvenative facial masks. Urb Apothecary's wonderful Charcoal Burdock Mask is a product I like. It contains bentonite clay and activated charcoal, which "are negatively charged, attracting and drawing out positively charged bacteria, dirt, and toxins from the skin and pores." Now, I cannot speak for all the science behind it, but I know that my face feels and looks fantastic afterward – tighter, smoother, clearer. I also love Urb's Green Tea Serum, that's the lightest yet most satisfying daily moisturizer.