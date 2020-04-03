4 skin care brands I'm loving these days

These U.S. companies make high quality organic, vegan and cruelty-free products.

Just because we're all living in self-isolation does not mean we should stop taking care of our skin. In fact, I'd say my personal skin care routine has improved because I have more time on my hands and am more inclined to engage in lengthy spa-like treatments at home. The following products are among my favorites these days.

PLANT Apothecary

Meow Meow Tweet

This company makes USDA-certified organic skincare products that are a true joy to use. I actually look forward to washing my face nightly with Wash Your Face Organic Aloe Vera Face Wash that smells wonderfully of lemongrass and has a pleasant creamy lather. Similarly, the Start Happy Organic Body Wash with its zingy hit of peppermint is an ideal way to energize oneself in the shower. All products are vegan, cruelty-free, GMO-free, and made in the USA.

I knew I liked this brand the moment it arrived because of the paper packaging covered with cute cat drawings. It turns out, the products inside are just as appealing. The baking soda-free Grapefruit Deodorant Stick keeps B.O. at bay all day (important when you're cooped up with a partner!). It may sound silly, but sometimes I appreciate not having to dip my fingers into a glass tub of natural deodorant and being able simply to swipe a tube under my arms. The shampoo and conditioner bars are great, too. All products are organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and palm oil-free.

The Better Skin Co.

This award-winning West Coast company sells a broad range of skin care products, all of which are cruelty-free, paraben-free, and made in USA. I've become a fan of its Better Skin Super Shield serum, which at first felt like a strange product to apply to my face daily, but has become highly appealing. It's a moisturizer that also protects skin from environmental damage. Upon application, it feels thick and gloopy for a few seconds, but then smooths out into a light, luscious-feeling layer that lasts for hours. I love the glass bottle, too.

Urb Apothecary

There's no better time than now to be indulging in rejuvenative facial masks. Urb Apothecary's wonderful Charcoal Burdock Mask is a product I like. It contains bentonite clay and activated charcoal, which "are negatively charged, attracting and drawing out positively charged bacteria, dirt, and toxins from the skin and pores." Now, I cannot speak for all the science behind it, but I know that my face feels and looks fantastic afterward – tighter, smoother, clearer. I also love Urb's Green Tea Serum, that's the lightest yet most satisfying daily moisturizer.