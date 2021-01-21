8 Intriguing Orangutan Facts

Orangutans are tree-dwelling great apes that live in Malaysia and Indonesia. There are just three species of orangutan: Sumatran, Bornean, and Tapanuli, all of which live in the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra and are categorized as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). From the orangutan's elevated forest nests to their unique child rearing habits, here are some of the most intriguing facts about orangutans.

1 of 8 Orangutans Are the Largest Tree-Dwelling Mammal Adult male orangutans grow up to 5 feet tall and can weigh as much as 300 pounds. Females, on the other hand, only reach about half that size — growing to about 3.5 feet and 100-150 pounds on average. Their hefty size makes them the largest arboreal, or tree-dwelling, mammals in the world. In fact, orangutans spend an estimated 95% of their time in trees, eating, sleeping, and traveling from tree to tree. In contrast, other apes are classified as semi-terrestrial — in spite of the fact that they also climb, nest, and travel in trees, albeit for less time.

2 of 8 Their Arms Can Stretch as Far as Eight Feet Gallo Images-Heinrich van den Berg / Getty Images Because of their large size and arboreal lifestyle, orangutans have huge arm spans that can stretch as far as 8 feet. These long appendages — in combination with their narrow feet and hands and opposable thumbs and big toes — help the animals move among the trees, also known as quadrumanous scrambling. Orangutans’ bodies have also adapted to their habitat by developing modified ligaments that result in extremely flexible hip and shoulder joints.

3 of 8 Orangutans Can Live Up to 45 Years (Or Longer in Captivity) Orangutans live between 35 years and 45 years in the wild. That said, they can live well into their 50s when living in captivity. Interestingly, though, orangutans are among the slowest animals to mature — males live alone until they find a mate, and females don’t reproduce until they’re in their teens.

4 of 8 Fruit Accounts for Up to 90% of an Orangutan’s Diet Jami Tarris / Getty Images An orangutan’s diet consists of over 400 plant varieties, and includes bark, leaves, and fruit — with fruit accounting for between 60% and 90% of their food. This includes fruit that other animals don’t consider to be ripe as well as durians, a smelly fruit covered in sharp spikes that help orangutans compete for food. In addition to getting fats and sugars from fruit, orangutans get protein from eating nuts and carbohydrates from leaves. They also occasionally eat meat and generally spend as many as six hours a day foraging and eating.

5 of 8 Orangutans Build Highly Engineered Arboreal Nests Sumatran orangutan female resting with her baby daughter in a day nest in Gunung Leuser National Park, Sumatra, Indonesia. Anup Shah / Getty Images Because they spend so much time in the trees, orangutans are known for building complex arboreal nests that both protect them from predators and provide a place to sleep. These nests, usually from 30 to 60 feet off the ground, are built by weaving together branches, twigs, and leaves. Researchers have observed that the animals use thicker branches to build the frame of the nest and smaller branches to create a more comfortable mattress. Orangutans build new nests every day, but sometimes reuse existing structures.

6 of 8 Male Orangutans Fight by Grappling and Biting While orangutans are less aggressive than other primates, mature males do fight with one another during mating. This typically involves biting, scratching, and wrestling, and frequently leads to injuries — like missing fingers and eyes — or possibly death. Some male orangutans are also aggressive towards females, and females may exhibit aggression towards one another if there is a food shortage.

7 of 8 They Nurse Until They’re Six Years or Older Anup Shah / Getty Images Orangutan infants stay with their mothers until they are 6 to 8 years old, during which time they continue to nurse. This means that orangutans nurse their young longer than any mammal. Because of this extended child rearing period, female orangutans only give birth once every eight years. Female orangutans stay close to their mothers even after they reach maturity, though males tend to migrate away from them and live more solitary lives.