The Ocean Conservancy’s annual photo contest is now open

Calling all ocean lovers and shutterbugs, the 11th edition of this fabulous seafaring contest is accepting submissions.

Photography is such a powerful medium. Of course its magical ability to freeze time gives us documentary mementos to keep past moments in our memory ... but another one of its great functions is that it allows us to share our visions. And in the case of conservation photography, for example, it can help urge people to action by showing them glimpses of the natural world that they might not see otherwise.

Which is why the Ocean Conservancy’s annual photo contest is so great. It gives photographers the inspiration to take and share photos of the ocean, and it gives the rest of us landlubbers beautiful views that most of us don't get on a regular basis. I mean, sure, I saw Finding Nemo ... but the photo of a clownfish and anemone above (last year's winner for Marine Wildlife) really lets me see just how extraordinary these creatures are.

“Every year, folks from across the world submit amazing photos that showcase the wonder of the ocean, as well as the challenges it faces,” said Julia Roberson, Ocean Conservancy Vice President of Communications. “In 2018, we received over 1,800 submissions, and we can’t wait to see what people submit this year. Beautiful photography is critical to supporting our conservation work and we are so grateful for every single submission.”

© Grant Thomas and Ocean Conservancy (used with permission) © Grant Thomas and Ocean Conservancy (used with permission)

2018 winner for People and the Ocean

A panel of judges will vote on the grand prize winner, who will receive a $500 gift card to B&H photo. This year’s panel includes Irjaliina Paavonpera, Gabby Salazar, Ben Hicks, Senator Angus King, Senator Patrick Leahy and 2018 grand prize winner Grant Thomas, who took the stunning "under/over" shot below.

In addition to the Judges’ Choice, there are five submission categories of which each will have a winner, determined by public vote. The categories are:

Coastlines & Seascapes: The ocean is not only what’s beneath the water, but the balance between sky, water and earth.

Human Impact: Both negative and positive, mankind's impact on the sea cannot be ignored. This category is for photos that highlight the impact the human race has on the ocean, from marine debris and oil spills, to cleanups and animal rescues.

Marine Wildlife: Ocean creatures great and small in their natural environment, the ocean.

Ocean Aerials: Aerial photographs that show our ocean from a different, higher perspective.

Underwater Wonders: From coral reefs to shipwrecks, these photos will leave us in awe.

© David Diez Ortiz and Ocean Conservancy (used with permission) © David Diez Ortiz and Ocean Conservancy (used with permission)

2018 winner for Coastlines & Seascapes

In addition to prizes, winners’ photos will be featured in the 2021 Ocean Conservancy calendar and shared across Ocean Conservancy social media platforms.

The deadline for submissions is June 24, 2019. For more information see Ocean Conservancy’s 11th annual Photo Contest, or go directly to the Ocean Conservancy’s online portal.

© Katherine Nesbit and Ocean Conservancy (used with permission) © Katherine Nesbit and Ocean Conservancy (used with permission)

2018 winner for Underwater Wonders