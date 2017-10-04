Campaign rids Seattle of 2 million straws in September; vote which city is next

Adrian Grenier and Lonely Whale Foundation’s campaign went far towards the goal of eliminating the 500-million plastic straws used daily in the US. Now voting is open for which city will be next.

In August we wrote about how Seattle was going to fight for sea animals by going strawless in September. Residents and businesses alike joined the Lonely Whale Foundation to help stem ocean pollution by giving up plastic straws for the month ... and the results were fabulous!

Over 2 million plastic straws were eliminated from the city, thanks to the “Strawless In Seattle” campaign and more than 150 local partners that are now incorporating marine-degradable alternatives to plastic straws in their establishments. Not to mention all the people who simply opted to go straw-free.

Bravo, Seattle, well done!

And now The Lonely Whale Foundation is taking the campaign on the road, kind of, with the announcement of 19 candidate cities for its 2018 Strawless Ocean tour. Prospective cities include:

Atlanta

Amsterdam

Austin

Bay Area

Berlin

Boulder

Chicago

Dallas

Dublin

Hong Kong

Honolulu

Kansas City

London

Los Angeles

Miami

Nashville

New York City

Portland

Toronto

They'll be selecting 10 cities and voting is open until November 30 – and if you don't see your city listed, they are taking recommendations as well. You can vote here and for more information on the campaign, visit the Strawless in Seattle page.