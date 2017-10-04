Campaign rids Seattle of 2 million straws in September; vote which city is next
Adrian Grenier and Lonely Whale Foundation’s campaign went far towards the goal of eliminating the 500-million plastic straws used daily in the US. Now voting is open for which city will be next.
In August we wrote about how Seattle was going to fight for sea animals by going strawless in September. Residents and businesses alike joined the Lonely Whale Foundation to help stem ocean pollution by giving up plastic straws for the month ... and the results were fabulous!
Over 2 million plastic straws were eliminated from the city, thanks to the “Strawless In Seattle” campaign and more than 150 local partners that are now incorporating marine-degradable alternatives to plastic straws in their establishments. Not to mention all the people who simply opted to go straw-free.
Bravo, Seattle, well done!
And now The Lonely Whale Foundation is taking the campaign on the road, kind of, with the announcement of 19 candidate cities for its 2018 Strawless Ocean tour. Prospective cities include:
Atlanta
Amsterdam
Austin
Bay Area
Berlin
Boulder
Chicago
Dallas
Dublin
Hong Kong
Honolulu
Kansas City
London
Los Angeles
Miami
Nashville
New York City
Portland
Toronto
They'll be selecting 10 cities and voting is open until November 30 – and if you don't see your city listed, they are taking recommendations as well. You can vote here and for more information on the campaign, visit the Strawless in Seattle page.