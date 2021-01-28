Nordstrom Partners with Goodfair to Sell Vintage Clothes Online

Vintage clothing is going mainstream, and this is great news for the environment. Nordstrom has just announced a partnership with Goodfair, the company whose mission is to divert clothes destined for landfill, prepare them for resale, and distribute in themed bundles to customers across the United States.

Nordstrom is getting in on the secondhand action, adding Goodfair to its online store as of January 28, 2021. This is a first for the department store chain, establishing an entirely new category of vintage clothing and expanding its Sustainable Style category, which was launched to much fanfare in 2019.

A press release notes, "Customers can expect truly vintage pieces (made before 2000), including one-of-a-kind tees, brand-name jackets, old school sweatshirts and more, dropping monthly." These will range in price from $40-$80, hardly the discount vintage you might be accustomed to seeing.

Goodfair

Goodfair's CEO and Founder, Topper Luciani, told Treehugger that the company is thrilled to bring true vintage clothing to Nordstrom for the first time ever.

"By teaming up with Nordstrom, we’re able to reach an even wider audience by meeting consumers where they’re shopping during this time, which is primarily online, and [it] gives us the opportunity to educate them about the importance of buying used. Vintage has been dominated by a false scarcity effect and has been made less attainable to the masses, but our sourcing model at Goodfair allows us to access truly vintage pieces and provide customers an accessible and affordable way to participate in the green economy."

Nordstrom's Sustainable Style category includes products that use more eco-friendly materials (at least 50% organic cotton, recycled polyester and materials with certifications like bluesign® and Fair Trade Certified™); responsible manufacturing practices that ensure workers are paid fairly and not exposed to workplace safety hazards; responsible packaging that emphasizes recycled materials or "plastics already on their second or third use"; sustainably sourced ingredients for personal care products; and companies that give back to charities that benefit people, animals, or the planet.

Goodfair

Meanwhile, Goodfair will continue to maintain its own online store, selling themed bundles of used clothing. Customers shop based on a general category, i.e. a vintage T-shirt variety bundle, athleisure or crew-neck sweatshirts, trackpants, flannel shirts, denim jackets, retro knit sweaters, etc., and they receive a box without knowing what the specific items will be.

The goal is to prevent perfectly good clothing from entering landfills, squandering resources, and driving greenhouse gas emissions – and Goodfair is doing an excellent job of this. Its partnership with Nordstrom will draw even more attention to the importance of extending clothing's lifespan and make vintage clothing more appealing than ever by using a prominent platform.