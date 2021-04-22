Nominate Your Favorites For Our Eco Tech Awards

Oxford Languages defines green tech as "technology whose use is intended to mitigate or reverse the effects of human activity on the environment." While it would be nice if we weren't creating a mess that needs mitigation, it's encouraging to know that some of the greatest minds in the world are coming up with technological solutions to help turn this ship around.

It is these people – and the things they make, the companies they build, and the technologies they create – that we are looking to celebrate in our Best of Green awards for Eco-Tech.

To help us find the best of the best and bestow the honors, we are partnering with one of our sister sites, Lifewire, a top-10 technology information website. In combining Treehugger's authority in sustainability with Lifewire's expertise in tech, we are well-positioned – and very excited – to be rewarding the changemakers making a difference in tech, and in the world at large.

And here's where you come in. We are asking readers to nominate their favorites in green technology. We are looking for everything from apps to physical products, small start-ups to multinational companies, science fair winners to established engineers, and more. We will be giving awards in the following categories.

People Products Companies Technologies Organizations

Leave a comment below letting us know the name(s) and a brief description of why you are nominating them, and we will do the rest. Look for the winners to be announced in mid-May – and thank you for your input!