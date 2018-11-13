Video: Orbiting the earth in real time

We've all seen photos of Earth from space. (At least, I think we have. If anyone reading this hasn't, please comment below, I'd love to hear your story.) But here's a new take: this video spends 90 minutes circling the earth in real time.

Guys, this is a majestic video. It's also pretty much the most peaceful thing I've seen in years. Somehow, watching India get closer and closer and seeing ice caps in the distance makes the whole thing seem more ... real. Some moments even look like pieces of abstract art.

So if your world is feeling chaotic, maybe it's time you stepped outside yourself and took a glance at how small you really are. (And maybe, when I say "you," I'm talking about myself too.)