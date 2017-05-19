Pilot's cockpit photos show sky's drama like you've never seen it

When off-duty in the cockpit, Ecuador Airlines pilot Santiago Borja takes photos that would make Zeus proud.

Some of us go to work and look at an office wall, maybe out of a window if we're lucky. Pilots have a decidedly different view – a rather heavenly one – and thankfully, pilot Santiago Borja takes photos of his work views and shares them on Instagram.

Based out of Quito, Ecuador and flying for Ecuador Airlines, Borja is treated to some truly theatrical skies ... with no shortage of tempestuous storms and other sky antics all begging for some camera time. And, lucky for us, Borja obliges.

The photo above was taken over the Pacific Ocean at 37,000 feet altitude en route to South America. Borja told The Washington Post that it was difficult to get the shot in near-darkness and during a bumpy ride. “Storms are tricky because the lightning is so fast, there is no tripod and there is a lot of reflection from inside lights." But by the look of things, it was worth it.

“I like this photo so much because you can feel the amazing size of the storm and its power,” Borja says. “But at the same time it’s wonderful how peacefully you can fly around it in still air without touching it.”

The following photos all come from Borja's Instagram account; follow him there to join him on his journeys through the wild heavens.

When they say "moderate to extreme precipitation 12 o'clock, 80 miles" this is pretty much what they mean A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on May 6, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

We all learn about #lift and #drag, but deep inside we #pilots know that it's all #magic. And once up there, everything else is moved and done by more of this #magic A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on May 5, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

Seconds after dropping our nuclear bomb over the Pacific Ocean A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on May 9, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Capturing the orbit from an unknown atmosphere #gye A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on Apr 26, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Lightning and more lightning #pacificOcean #panama #storm A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on May 3, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

Same storm, this time with #InCloud #Lightning #amazonia A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on Mar 3, 2017 at 11:25am PST