Japan's confused cherry blossoms are blooming 6 months early

Because of the weather, some of the country's famed cherry trees are having a surprise autumn bloom instead of in spring.

Trees are beautiful organisms that understand the world through things like light and temperature. They don't understand the world through social media or weather reports – if they did, maybe they would have had a head's up that just because it's feeling a bit warmer doesn't mean that it's time to start putting on the spring show.

Nope, instead they just fo what they do – which in this case, is start blooming in October, a full six months earlier than usual.

BBC reports that the famed flowers usually bloom for around two weeks in the spring. But recently, Weathernews has received more than 300 reports of people seeing cherry blossoms in their neighborhoods in October.

Experts say that this could have been inspired typhoons or warmer weather.

"This has happened in the past, but I don't remember seeing something of this scale," Hiroyuki Wada, a tree doctor at the Flower Association of Japan told NHK.

Wada explained that the trees' leaves release a hormone that prevents the buds from blooming. But this year, typhoons defoliated many trees, which could have got the whole blooming thing rolling. He also explained that warmer temperatures could have tricked the trees into their premature blooms.

The buds just get one chance to shine a year, so those that have blossomed now will not do so again come spring. However, the early bloomers appear to be minimal enough that it shouldn't effect the big show come spring.

