Hurricane Michael as seen from space is an ominous thing (video)

See the view captured by the International Space Station as the category 4 hurricane makes landfall over Florida.

Unfortunately, images of news reporters and meteorologists nearly sideways while reporting on the latest record-breaking hurricane are becoming increasingly regular. Trees being whipped into a riot, things flying through the air, horizontal rain ... these are the views we get. But now we also get a new perspective, a glimpse from on high, thanks to the International Space Station.

Cameras mounted on the outside the ISS captured the video below of Hurricane Michael On October 10 at 12:58 p.m. EDT from an altitude of 255 miles as the storm made landfall as a category 4 hurricane over the Florida panhandle. According to NASA, the National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds near 150 miles per hour; dangerous storm surge and heavy rain is also expected.

From 225 miles up, the storm appears just massive. It looks like a solid, relentless mass – and nothing's going to stop it. Here's to hoping that everyone underneath it is staying safe and sound.