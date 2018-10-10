Hurricane Michael as seen from space is an ominous thing (video)

Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
October 10, 2018
HUrricane Michael from space
Public Domain Serena Auñón-Chancellor / NASA

See the view captured by the International Space Station as the category 4 hurricane makes landfall over Florida.

Unfortunately, images of news reporters and meteorologists nearly sideways while reporting on the latest record-breaking hurricane are becoming increasingly regular. Trees being whipped into a riot, things flying through the air, horizontal rain ... these are the views we get. But now we also get a new perspective, a glimpse from on high, thanks to the International Space Station.

Cameras mounted on the outside the ISS captured the video below of Hurricane Michael On October 10 at 12:58 p.m. EDT from an altitude of 255 miles as the storm made landfall as a category 4 hurricane over the Florida panhandle. According to NASA, the National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds near 150 miles per hour; dangerous storm surge and heavy rain is also expected.

From 225 miles up, the storm appears just massive. It looks like a solid, relentless mass – and nothing's going to stop it. Here's to hoping that everyone underneath it is staying safe and sound.

Hurricane Michael as seen from space is an ominous thing (video)
See the view captured by the International Space Station as the category 4 hurricane makes landfall over Florida.

Related Content on Treehugger.com