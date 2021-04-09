9 Mother's Day Gifts That Give Back to Mother Nature

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

"This travel pack is made from recycled nylon and polyester, and one pound of trash is removed from waterways with every purchase."

"For each Thrive Market membership purchased, another one is donated to a family or person in need. "

"If you're shopping for someone who wants to incorporate more green habits but isn’t sure how, a gift from Grove is a great option."

Are you looking for a gift for someone who says they don't really want much or has everything they need? Consider giving a gift that gives back to nature this Mother’s Day. It’s a lovely way to tell someone that you love them while supporting a great organization or cause.

Similar to gifts that give back to wildlife, we’ve searched high and low to come up with great gift ideas that keep our planet in mind at the same time. When you give these gifts, be sure to share the green practice or story behind it. Your recipient is sure to be oh-so grateful and proud of you at the same time.

It's always lovely to make a donation on someone's behalf to a wildlife organization, but sometimes you want to give something a little more tangible. If that's you, here are our top Mother's Day picks: