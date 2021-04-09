Culture Holidays 9 Mother's Day Gifts That Give Back to Mother Nature No matter who you honor on Mother’s Day, these gifts give in more than one way By Stacy Tornio Writer University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee University of Oklahoma Tornio has authored more than 15 books about nature, gardening, and getting kids outside. our editorial process Stacy Tornio Updated April 09, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Culture History Travel Sustainable Fashion Art & Media Holidays Community Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown Support Activism with Art: PangeaSeed "Kingdom of Ocean" Print at Pangeaseed.org "Buying a print from PangeaSeed helps support ocean conservation outreach and eduction. " Save Wildlife with Jewelry: Wildlife Collections The Expedition Bracelet at Wildlifecollections.com "Every purchase on Wildlife Collections directly supports wildlife around the world." Help Green Habits with Home Essentials: Grove Hand Soap Concentrate + Dispenser at Grove.co "If you're shopping for someone who wants to incorporate more green habits but isn’t sure how, a gift from Grove is a great option." Try New Foods with Sustainable Snacks: Thrive Market One Year Membership at Thrive Market "For each Thrive Market membership purchased, another one is donated to a family or person in need. " Support Sustainable Farming with Tea: JusTea African Chai at Thelittlemarket.com "We love this African Chai loose leaf tea, which comes with a beautifully hand-carved olive wood spoon. " Wine That Gives Back: The Dreaming Tree Wines Spring White Wine at Dreamingtreewines.com "This vineyard is California Certified Sustainable, uses solar power, and donates to many environment organizations and causes." Embrace Recycling with Smart Textiles: United By Blue 9L Sidekick at Unitedbyblue.com "This travel pack is made from recycled nylon and polyester, and one pound of trash is removed from waterways with every purchase." Tees for Trees: Amour Vert Berkeley Long Sleeve Tee at Amourvert.com "We really love this ultra-soft long-sleeve tee, made in the United States from a flattering blend of modal and spandex." Go Biodegradable for a Great Gift: Pela Case at Walmart "Pela is a great company making phone cases, watch bands, and other biodegradable items. " Are you looking for a gift for someone who says they don't really want much or has everything they need? Consider giving a gift that gives back to nature this Mother’s Day. It’s a lovely way to tell someone that you love them while supporting a great organization or cause. Similar to gifts that give back to wildlife, we’ve searched high and low to come up with great gift ideas that keep our planet in mind at the same time. When you give these gifts, be sure to share the green practice or story behind it. Your recipient is sure to be oh-so grateful and proud of you at the same time. It's always lovely to make a donation on someone's behalf to a wildlife organization, but sometimes you want to give something a little more tangible. If that's you, here are our top Mother's Day picks: Support Activism with Art: PangeaSeed "Kingdom of Ocean" Print Buy on Pangeaseed.org Buying a print from PangeaSeed helps support ocean conservation outreach and eduction. This international non-profit not only helps educate communities about the importance of marine conservation, it also supports talented artists and creates powerful works of public art. This beautiful "Kingdom of Ocean" is by Iannocent, an illustrator from Bandung, Indonesia. It's just one of the beautiful prints available from PangeaSeed. Save Wildlife with Jewelry: Wildlife Collections The Expedition Bracelet Buy on Wildlifecollections.com Every purchase on Wildlife Collections directly supports wildlife around the world. The bracelets are the most popular option, and some even come with a trackable option so you can get a closer look at the animal you’re helping. This bracelet supports elephant conservation in Kenya. It’s a really nice way to connect mom or whomever is receiving the gift with the natural world. If the gift recipient is passionate about a different animal, you can also buy a piece to support sea turtles or help the polar bears. Help Green Habits with Home Essentials: Grove Foaming Hand Soap Concentrate + Dispenser Buy on Grove.co If you're shopping for someone who wants to incorporate more green habits into their daily life but isn’t quite sure how, then a gift from Grove is a great option. Grove is leading the way for building healthy, sustainable habits at home. You’ll find everything from kitchen items to personal care. The emissions associated with every shipment is offset using carbon credits, and Grove is partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant trees across the United States. Try New Foods with Sustainable Snacks: Thrive Market One Year Membership Buy on Thrive Market Thrive Market has everything from pet to personal care, but it's particularly known for its wide range of food options and sustainable snacks. Think of it as an on-demand health food store, giving you a ton of variety in a single place. Thrive has a membership model, so consider giving a year's subscription. You can also add on some additional shopping credit at the same time. For each membership purchased, another one is donated to a family or person in need. Another gift idea in this area is to get a local CSA share. Support Sustainable Farming with Tea: JusTea African Chai Loose Leaf Tea Buy on Thelittlemarket.com We love this African Chai loose leaf tea, which comes with a beautifully hand-carved olive wood spoon. Not only does JusTea support sustainable tea farming in Kenya, a tree is planted for every 100 spoons made. The Little Market has a uniquely beautiful mission in both supporting the environment and social causes. If tea isn't the gift you're searching for, you can browse The Little Market for many more ideas. Wine That Gives Back: The Dreaming Tree Wines Spring White Wine Teaser 3 Pack Buy on Dreamingtreewines.com For anyone that enjoys a good glass of wine, knowing that the bottle they just received is helping the environment is sure to enhance the experience. Consider this lovely trio of bottles, which includes a rosé, a Chardonnay, and a Sauvignon Blanc from The Dreaming Tree Wines. The vineyard is California Certified Sustainable, uses solar power, and also donates to many environment organizations and causes. Embrace Recycling with Smart Textiles: United By Blue 9L Sidekick Buy on Unitedbyblue.com There are so many great companies making shoes, clothes, and other items out of recycled water bottles or other recycled clothes. This great travel pack from United of Blue is made from recycled nylon and polyester, and comes in a number of color and pattern options. Plus, United by Blue removes one pound of trash from oceans or waterways with every purchase. The company is also a Certified B Corp, which means it's committed to a transparent, inclusive and sustainable business. The 7 Best Robes of 2021 Tees for Trees: Amour Vert Berkeley Long Sleeve Tee Buy on Amourvert.com Shopping for someone who loves trees? You can find many companies out there that plant trees whenever you buy products. Eco-friendly fashion brand Amour Vert is one example, with a "buy a tee, plant a tree" program. We really love this ultra-soft long-sleeve tee, made in the United States from a flattering blend of Modal and spandex. It comes in two styles of stripe, and a solid spruce green. Go Biodegradable for a Great Gift: Pela Case Buy on Walmart Buy on Amazon Buy on Pelacase.com There’s just something cool about knowing an item is biodegradable. Instead of taking years and years to break down, it’s nice to know that you can just toss something in your compost bin instead. Pela is a great company making phone cases, watch bands, and other biodegradable items. As a member of 1% for the Planet, Pela donates a share of its annual profits to environmental organizations, including Surfrider and Wildlife Conservation Network. Why Trust Treehugger? Treehugger is always on the lookout for sustainable products, including great gift ideas. The author, Stacy Tornio, loves searching for gifts that give back to the planet in some way, and she especially likes shopping locally. For her own mom, she knows she can never go wrong by getting her something that grows.