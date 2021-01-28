The 6 Most Energy Efficient LED Light Bulbs of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

LED (Light-Emitting Diode) bulbs aren’t just for specialty lamps anymore. They can be used indoors, outdoors, and can even be solar-powered. They come in multiple shapes, color, and temperature options.

They may cost slightly more upfront than other light bulbs. However, they use 75 to 80 percent less energy than a traditional incandescent bulb. LEDs are also a little more efficient than Compact Florescent Lights (CFLs), but unlike CFLs, contain no mercury. Switching to LED bulbs will reduce your electric bill and lighten your carbon footprint. Most manufacturers promise their bulbs will last 20,000 to 50,000 hours, and offer warranties to back these claims. That means you’ll also save money compared to other bulbs because you won’t have to buy them as often, and you’ll have fewer bulbs to dispose of which makes Mother Earth happy.

Some LEDs (particularly those used in screens) do emit more blue light than other bulb types. That means that they can suppress melatonin—a hormone that facilitates sleep—so if you're concerned you may want to consider avoiding very bright LED light too close to bed time, or looking for LED bulbs on the warmer range of the color spectrum.

