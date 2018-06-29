Plús Hús is a Scandinavian inspired, 320 sq. ft. flat packed prefab home

We've written before about how accessory dwelling units (ADUs or "secondary suites") are making inroads into cities like Portland, consisting of smaller homes built in backyards, helping to ease the shortage of affordable housing somewhat.

In response to the city of Los Angeles recently approving new regulations for ADUs, local design firm Minarc has launched a new, 320-square-foot prefabricated home that could easily go up in one's backyard as an ADU, which can then be rented out for extra income or used as a work studio, or more.

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

Dubbed Plús Hús (or "plus house"), the name is a nod to the designers' Icelandic roots. Manufactured right in Los Angeles, the 16-foot by 20-foot structure comes flat packed, minimizing waste, noise, transportation costs and assembly time.

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

It comes in three different versions: the Plús Hús Open features three walls and a sliding glass door; Plús Hús Open+ incorporates a bathroom; while the fully featured Plús Hús Full comes with a bathroom and a kitchen along the back wall.

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

According to the firm, the units are built using mnmMOD, an energy-efficient, recyclable and sustainable no-wood prefab panel system that is zero-VOC, pest- and moisture-proof, consists of 30 percent recycled material.

© Art Gray © Art Gray

© Art Gray © Art Gray

Plús Hús units are priced between USD $37,000 to $49,000 (just for the unit itself and not including site work, delivery and installation) and are fully customizable. To find out more, visit Plús Hús.