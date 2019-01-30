Minimalist Monocabin is a modular 291 sq. ft. prefab

This modern prefab from Italy is conceived with energy efficiency and ease of assembly in mind.

Those who might be interested in scaling down into a smaller home might initially be put off by the cutesy aesthetic of some tiny homes. Granted, earlier versions of tiny homes were indeed meant to be caricatures of the stereotypical idea of a North American home: gable roof, shingles and all.

Thankfully, those who lean toward a more modern aesthetic are finding better options nowadays, like the minimalist Monocabin from Milan-based Mandalaki Design Studio, in partnership with US-based BoutiqueHomes. Measuring 291 square feet (27 square metres), the Monocabin is a modular prefab, conceived as a "livable design object" and created with energy efficiency and ease of assembly in mind. Seen here in the sunny Greek landscape of Rhodes Island, is the Monocabin M model, made of one larger, rectangular structure that's combined with a smaller volume that houses the bedroom.

© Mandalaki Studio © Mandalaki Studio

In the main space, one finds the kitchen, bathroom and a multifunctional living space. There are several large windows throughout the space that let in plenty of natural light, but are positioned in a way that still keep the interior spaces shielded from prying eyes. The patio side door opens the interior spaces to the outdoors, visually enlarging and extending the space out beyond the confines of the Monocabin's walls. The idea here is to offset a smaller living space with enjoying more time outdoors.

The spacious bathroom has an open shower, sink and a wall-mounted toilet -- giving the impression of an uncluttered space.

According to the designers, the Monocabin's 8-inch (20-centimetre) thick walls can be customized with almost any cladding or finish, and is .made out of a combination of fibre-reinforced concrete, plywood and drywall, and insulated with a hemp-based material. In addition, the home has a 'smart wall' system that incorporates a water heater, an air conditioning and heating system, an electrical panel, storage space and a television.

The smallest model, Monocabin M, starts at USD $45,000 (without appliances or furniture, shipping extra); larger models Monocabin L is 34 square metres (366 square feet) and Monocabin XL is 63 square metres (678 square feet) are also available. For more information, visit Monocabin to rent or purchase one, or BoutiqueHomes, Mandalaki Design Studio, and Instagram.