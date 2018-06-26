Modern pop-up library is made with modular prefab units (Video)

Prefabricated housing has been gaining mainstream acceptance in recent years, as people are getting used to the idea of buying a quality home that's actually pre-made in a factory.

In Slovenia, Ofis Arhitekti (previously) created this interesting prefab structure that consists of stacked modules they call Living Units. According to Dezeen, these self-contained wooden shells can be arranged either vertically or horizontally, and adapted to various climates and landscapes. Here's Dezeen's video of the units, which were first exhibited in last year's Milan Design Week, and were then reused as a temporary library in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana, dubbed Ljubljana Castle:

© Janez Martincic

Made with timber framing and reinforced with plywood panels on all sides, the basic unit measures 4.5 metres by 2.5 metres by 2.7 metres (14.7 by 8.2 by 8.8 feet). A single unit can accommodate two people with space for a double bed, wardrobe, table and the possibility of installing a bathroom and kitchenette.

By combining more units together, there are more possibilities; here, the Ljubljana Castle includes a small kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and seating area. It's attached to the ground through either steel anchors or movable concrete cubes, instead of a permanent foundation, thus reducing its environmental impact.

© Janez Martincic

Inside, the modules can be reconfigured according to what is required and whether they are joined vertically or horizontally. In the case of this temporary library, it's placed vertically, so there's a clear path up through the central axis, linked by ladders (such as this one that's built right into the kitchen shelving) and openings.

© Janez Martincic

© Janez Martincic

© Janez Martincic

The library holds books on different subjects, and the seating areas feature lovely framed views out of the big windows, perfect as reading nooks.

© Janez Martincic

© Janez Martincic

© Ofis Arhitekti

Due to their flexibility, the architects note that these prefabricated units can be used as cabins, treehouses, or even as temporary residences in research situations out in the field. Find out more over at Ofis Arhitekti and on Instagram.