Cabin Spacey offers 'pay-as-you-live, location-independent' prefab homes

The rising cost of home ownership has motivated many to look for alternatives: some are turning to mortgage-free options like tiny houses, while others are experimenting with things like co-housing or global co-living subscriptions, which allow you to lease living and work spaces out of a global network of properties.

Following along the lines of this "living as a service" subscription model is Berlin, Germany's Cabin Spacey, a minimalist, modular and smart technology-enabled prefab that can be placed anywhere there might be placed in under-utilized urban areas such as roofs or parking lots. But owners don't own just one Cabin; these are actually going to be "location independent homes... It’s a new way of housing where you simply pay as you live." As the company explains:

No matter where you plan to live: Cabin Spacey exploits previously untapped potential. The minimal homes for new living conquer your city’s upper-most level – its rooftops. Berlin alone has space for 55,000 apartments on unused roofs that are unsuitable for regular development. This is where Cabin Spacey comes in. [..] Cabin Spacey offers easy access to new, innovative, and purist living spaces for urban nomads or anyone else fed up with the restrictions of traditional living.

According to the company, it's easy to transport, easy to install, and easily hooked up to existing utilities and infrastructure systems. Measuring 270 square feet (or 25 square metres) and clad with a pre-aged skin of silver fir, Cabin Spacey can accommodate up to two people comfortably, and is built with sustainable materials that lends a guaranteed life-span of 80 years.

The cabin's interior feels warm and well-lit, thanks to the abundance of wood everywhere, a skylight over the lofted sleeping mezzanine, and a large window at one end.

The seating bench at this other end of the cabin has storage underneath, and can transform into a guest bed. This is a multifunctional space; it can be a dining area, or a place to get some work done or curl up with a book.

The kitchenette is small but functional, and includes a regular-sized induction cooktop, a refrigerator, washing machine and even an integrated coffee machine.

The stairs leading up to the sleeping mezzanine looks like it has some storage space concealed in each of the treads, and in the side cabinets.

The sleeping loft can fit a king-sized bed, and is situated right under the huge skylight, which can open up to let air in, and offers an unobstructed view to starry night skies.

The bathroom is compact, but still has space for a walk-in rain shower, a skylight, mirrors, and a vanity and sink.

The cabin is solar-powered, and has a suite of smart tech that can be accessed via the home's Dashboard: a smart mirror with face and gesture recognition, an intelligent heating control by Tado, a Sonos sound system, Amazon Echo, a Phillips Hue Lighting system and Kiwi.ki smart lock.

Bringing together the concepts behind the sharing economy, minimalism and small space living, the company is now working to build a global network of urban cabins or what they are calling "location independent homes" -- likely perfect for location-independent entrepreneurs and other kinds of remote professionals and digital nomads. As the nature of our work changes, so too can our housing and ideas of ownership, to suit new technologies and new ways of living and sharing. To see more, visit Cabin Spacey.