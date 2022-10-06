Modern Live-Work Residence Built With 14,000 Recycled Tiles

We've highlighted over the years the various ways that the building industry could be greener. To do that, designers and builders need to keep embodied carbon emissions (also known as upfront carbon, or the emissions associated with materials and construction processes) top of mind. Before constructing new buildings that are more resource and energy efficient, it also helps to follow the reuse imperative, in other words, preserve and retrofit what is already there, rather than building anew.

Of course, it is just as important to use recycled building materials whenever possible. We've seen great examples of how reclaimed materials can add character to a structure, whether that is a hotel, tiny house, or an Earthship dwelling.

In India, one elegant live-work space by architecture firm Koshy P. Koshy shows how architects and designers can walk a measured balance between using new and recycled materials. Located in Kochi, in the southern state of Kerala, the Koshish building prominently features repurposed materials like Mangalore tiles, steel, and windows—all salvaged from a derelict textile factory situated about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away.

Justin Sebastian

As the architects explain, the inclusion of over 14,000 of these tiles not only refers to the storied history of this locally made material, but also underlines how there are still plenty of ecological benefits to using these more traditional components:

"With much of Kerala discarding traditional terracotta tiles in favour of more contemporary materials, the significance of the age-old mangalore tiles has been overlooked of late. Cooler temperatures, breathability and a timeless appearance that’s easy on the eye, are just few of the many advantages that the core material of the structure possesses."

Mangalore tiles are named after the city of Mangalore in the neighboring state of Karnataka. This type of terracotta tile was first introduced to the subcontinent in the 1860s, by way of a German missionary. Since then, these tiles have been manufactured locally using laterite clay and used extensively in India's older government buildings, or exported off to Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Europe, Australia, and East Africa. They remain a popular choice for roofing, preferable over concrete due to their quality.

Obviously, the architects had all this in mind when making the decision to build many of the project's walls with these distinctive tiles, sourcing them mainly from that nearby factory, but also from other locations in order to stack the walls, pathways, and roof of the home.

Justin Sebastian

One of the main considerations in designing the project was to create a seamless continuity between the interior and the natural landscape outside, while still offering privacy for the indoor spaces.

To achieve that, the building has been elevated on top of a support structure. This lifting up of the main structure creates a shaded verandah with seating underneath, while the glass-clad volume here serves as an entrance and reception area, with a metal-framed staircase winding up to lend access to the main house above.

Justin Sebastian

In addition to these elements, there is also a koi pond, which echoes the ambal kulam (pond) of a traditional Keralan house.

Justin Sebastian

Once inside this transparent volume on the ground floor, we see that the windows can open up to let the building 'breathe' and cross-ventilate itself naturally. The accent wall here is made with terra cotta chimney tiles and serves as a marker of welcome. Behind that, we have a utility room, a small kitchen, and a washroom for guests to use.

Justin Sebastian

Ascending the stairs, we come into the triple-height atrium that connects all the various levels of the building together. The atrium serves to lend an airiness and openness, even though the tiled walls at this level are more opaque and private in orientation.

Justin Sebastian

We have now come into the open plan, main "collaborative space" of the project, as defined by the terrazzo flooring. There is a large table here, perfect for people to lay out drawings or models as they work on projects together. Off to either side, there are places to sit, work or relax.

Justin Sebastian

The balcony here offers an elevated vantage point over the exterior grounds, while also allowing more air and light to flow through the project.

Justin Sebastian

The other end of the main floor is a multipurpose space, which is outfitted with a large table, and a library.

Justin Sebastian

At the second level, there is a mezzanine that serves as a "brainstorming pod." A clerestory window here permits plenty of sunlight to pour into the interior.

Justin Sebastian

Extra details, like this outdoor sculpture made with metal plates, are made to imitate the leafy surroundings and add a sense of whimsy to the project.

Justin Sebastian

It's all about the interplay of light in this modern, yet down-to-earth project that puts recycled materials at the forefront of its design, ultimately showing us that old can indeed become new and beautiful again. To see more, visit Koshy P. Koshy.