Miller Hull's Loom House and the Challenge of the Living Building Challenge

There are only four residences certified by the Living Building Challenge (LBC) because the certification system is well-named: It is a challenge to pull off the seven "petals" of place, water, energy, health & happiness, materials, equity, and beauty.

After reviewing one of the other houses, I wrote that "every building that meets the LBC is a wonder, a monument to sustainable design, and a testament to the courage and endurance of the people who went through this process." This is the toughest standard—perhaps too tough.

The Loom House, a renovation of a stunning 1960s modern home on Bainbridge Island in the state of Washington by Miller Hull, demonstrates the strengths of the LBC, but I believe also the weaknesses.

"The 3,200-square-foot residence consists of a renovated north and south home. Miller Hull worked to improve the building envelope, provide self-sufficient systems and offer updated interiors while maintaining the original architectural character of the home. A new, 725-square-foot detached carport and storage area was added to the property to house the owner’s electrical vehicles and bicycles."

The original house was designed by the late Hal Moldstad, who according to the Loom House homeowner, was "known for a local expression of Pacific Northwest Modernism with a keen eye for integrating place and structure." He also designed homes for Bill Gates and Paul Allen. It's a warm, woody style that delivers vast beautiful views over the water.

Many of these have been lost over the years, particularly north of the border in Canada, where the lot gets paved and a giant McMansion gets plopped on the site, much like the sketch above demonstrates. I mean really, who can manage in 3,200 square feet? Credit to the clients here for being willing to squeeze in.

Instead, the house was modernized and its envelope significantly upgraded. Unlike other standards like Passivhaus, the LBC doesn't specify how much energy it can use per square foot but does insist that it be truly net-zero. No fossil fuels are allowed, so one has to reduce the energy demand to where it can be met by the solar panels on the roof.

Thickening up the walls and retaining details like the exposed rafter tails running through the walls is indeed a challenge, but Miller Hull pulled it off.

One enters the house through a magical garden where "a variety of edible berries, as well as vegetables and a mycological foraging forest, will provide urban agriculture for the property."

Curated view from bridge to house.

I have long been critical of how the title "architect" has been appropriated by the computer world, but also how "curator" has moved out of the museum, so I have to highlight the marvelous misuse of the term here, by an architect yet: "A new entry bridge curates a path through the mature, 200-foot tall evergreens that guide residents and visitors to a redefined main entry."

It's always so disturbing when houses like this are lost, so often because the owner says it's not big enough or too hard to heat or cool. Yet Miller Hull somehow managed to find the space needed.

"The home’s previous maze of small rooms was transformed into an open great room with a new stair leading to a lower-level primary suite, replacing an underutilized garage. Triple-glazed windows and skylights throughout the project maintain a connection to the gardens, Puget Sound, and beyond."

The plan includes three buildings; a new garage for the electric cars and bikes now that the lower level has been turned into sleeping, and what is described as a work building.

This just happens to be what is probably the most beautiful home office I have ever seen. It is often the case with architects who are proficient with complicated certification systems like Passivhaus or the LBC are not the kind of architects that make the most beautiful buildings, But Miller Hull has shown with the Bullitt Center, the Kendeda Building (done with Lord Aeck Sargent) and especially Loom House that their design chops are up there with their technical skills.

This point needs to be reiterated. LBC projects are expensive and difficult—that is why there are so few of them. The house we previously showed plucked all the LBC seven petals but was an architectural jumble. In the Loom House, no expense was spared to meet the technical side, but it should collect a whole flower full of beauty petals.

My usual reservations about LBC apply to the Loom House. The LBC pushes the envelope so far that it's often not even legal. The architects note that "the project team successfully lobbied the City of Bainbridge Island to change the city code to treat grey and black water on-site, paving the way for other residents in the area to follow. "

But you could build a couple of houses for the cost of the rainwater collection, purification to filter out the bird poop and soot from the wildfires, and storage in a 10,000-gallon cistern buried not far away from a septic tank, instead of using municipal water that is tested constantly. There are some things that are done better together, and water is one of them. I have argued this point before with both the Bullitt and Kendeda Buildings, noting:

"Potable municipal water is a collective good that all should be able to depend on; I am not sure that the Living Building Challenge should be promoting making your own. If the rich can make their own drinking water or buy bottled, who is going to stand up for the municipal systems?"

But then, I live in Ontario, Canada, where we have seen what happens when a water system isn't properly maintained.

The main problem with LBC is that it is so expensive to do these things. The architects write: "The impact of Loom House has continued to drive the project forward, advocating for change far beyond its property line. From design through construction, the goal of the project was to create a global impact by showing a path to Living Building Challenge Certification for all residential remodels."

But as far as I can tell, LBC doesn't scale like that. The real impact of the Loom House is that it is and always will be a glorious, magnificent one-of-a-kind.