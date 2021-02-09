LIFE Co-living Project Features Warmly Minimalist Micro-Apartments

It's a perennial phenomenon: enticed by the prospect of better opportunities, many young people will move into the big city, only to find that housing can be quite expensive. While moving in with roommates can be possible, that might not be a workable, long-term solution for everyone.

Another potential solution could be the co-living model, where each person would have their own apartment and private bathroom, while larger spaces like the kitchen and a gym could be shared. We've seen examples of varying configurations and cachet in places like Los Angeles, London, Bangkok, and there are even emerging co-living networks for vanlifers and digital nomads. One could say it's similar to the co-housing model but geared toward those hip and ever-mobile millennials.

We can now also see this co-living phenomenon in Seoul, South Korea, where coworking company Fastfive hired Vancouver-based designer Ian Lee to create interiors for LIFE, a new 16-story co-living building aimed at the young generation.

Texture on Texture

Located in the Gangnam district, the LIFE project consists of 140 micro-apartments that each have their own private bathroom and a small kitchen, varying between 172 and 274 square feet (16 and 23 square meters) in size. Like most co-living schemes, residents have their own private living quarters, while things like communal kitchens, lounges, workspaces, and the gym are shared.

As Lee explains on Dezeen:

"Like in many densely populated cities, most young adults in Seoul struggle to find homes as housing prices climb. I wanted this co-living space and the community it would build to be an accessible alternative to traditional housing options that can eventually give its residents a sense of belonging."

To achieve that elusive sense of belonging in this conglomeration of small and shared living spaces, each micro-apartment uses a neutral color palette and natural materials that can be dressed up by the inhabitants' personal furniture pieces and decor. Says Lee:

"One of my aims in designing these rental units was to find that balance, where the space feels timeless and comfortable as it is, but also like a blank canvas for tenants to personalize. The overarching goal was to evoke a sense of home."

The use of pale birch wood on the walls and floors helps to set the stage for that "blank canvas," ready for those personal touches. The cabinets in the apartments are also clad with birch wood and serve as an efficient way to hide larger items or appliances behind them. This design strategy gives the apartments a cleaner and more minimalist look, while also clearing up more floor space.

Some of the larger apartments have sliding partitions made with glass and wood, which provide a flexible way to section off one area of the apartment or to give privacy if one has guests staying over.

Lee says that he has nevertheless inserted some whimsical design elements, like arched alcoves over the bed, and small, upholstered reading nooks, in order to create informal, multifunctional areas of home-like comfort.

"Rental homes can feel generic, cold and utilitarian. The soft spatial elements like arches and curves were used to infuse warmth and emotions into the rooms."

The contrast of the warm wood with the bright walls makes it look like these elements have been carved out of them.

All residents will have access to the shared spaces, which include a workspace, lounge, gym, rooftop garden, as well as a communal kitchen for cooking for large groups of friends. The idea here is to foster a sense of community, while still having your own private living space to retreat to.

Ultimately, co-living is an intriguing proposition to address the increasing lack of affordable housing and the growing epidemic of loneliness – particularly among single young people. While it will take some time to gauge whether the co-living model is merely a fad or a viable solution to rising housing prices, there's no doubt that the idea of establishing some kind of a "home" for oneself – while striving for a gentler environmental footprint – will live on. To see more, visit Ian Lee and on Instagram.