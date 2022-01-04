Electric cars have made major advancements with many of the latest additions being able to drive between 250-300 miles on a single charge. While a 300-mile range is more than enough for most drivers, that number is expected to increase in the coming years. Mercedes-Benz gave a preview of the future with the debut of its latest concept, the Vision EQXX, which is a sleek electric sedan that can travel over 620 miles on a charge.

With that much range, the Vision EQXX even beats the Lucid Air’s 520-mile range, which is currently one of the longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) available. According to Mercedes-Benz, with a range of over 620 miles, drivers would only need to recharge the Vision EQXX twice a month. Mercedes-Benz has not released any big details about the EQXX’s battery other than stating it has less than 100 kilowatt-hours of charge storage. The battery pack is also 50% smaller and 30% lighter than the one in the new Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan.

The EQXX is powered by a single electric motor with 201 horsepower and Mercedes-Benz says the powertrain is so efficient that 95% of its energy is sent to the wheels. The powertrain also features 900-volt architecture. On top of the roof, there’s a solar panel with 117 cells, which powers the EQXX’s ancillary electric systems, like the infotainment system, climate control, and lights. The solar panels can add up to 15 miles of range on a nice sunny day. Solar panels have been used by other vehicles, like the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and Toyota Prius, but Mercedes’ latest system has a much bigger impact on the vehicle’s range.

On the outside, the EQXX features compact dimensions with a length that is just a few inches shorter than the Mercedes-Benz C-Class. With only one electric motor, the EQXX is not positioned as a sporty electric car, like the Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model S, instead, it’s primarily focused on efficiency. Its sleek, aerodynamic exterior helps it slip through the air with a low drag coefficient of 0.17, which contributes to that long driving range.

"One of the best ways to improve efficiency is to reduce losses," explains Eva Greiner, chief engineer of the electric drive system at Mercedes-Benz. "We worked on every part of the system to reduce energy consumption and losses through system design, material selection, lubrication and heat management."

The interior of the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX. Mercedes-Benz

Inside there’s a massive 47.5-inch display that spans the entire width of the dashboard. It has an 8k resolution and its navigation system has 3D graphics. The navigation system, which was created with NAVIS Automotive Systems, can depict a city from a satellite view down to a height of 33 feet.

There are also sustainable materials inside that are made of plant-based organic materials or recycled plastics. This includes vegan leather made from mushrooms, leather made from pulverized cactus fibers, and carpet made from bamboo. Recycled PET bottles are used in the floor area and there is artificial suede made from 38% recycled PET.

"The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars. Just one-and-a-half years ago, we started this project leading to the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built. The Vision EQXX is an advanced car in so many dimensions – and it even looks stunning and futuristic. With that, it underlines where our entire company is headed: We will build the world’s most desirable electric cars." said Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX is technically a concept car so we can only hope the technologies showcased in the concept will eventually find their way into the brand’s production vehicles. Many of the sustainable ideas could potentially be important steps toward more sustainable car production but only time will tell its true impact, if and when it becomes a reality.