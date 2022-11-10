Meet Volvo's New All-Electric Flagship SUV

Volvo has a goal of only selling fully electric cars by 2030, which is a huge feat since most of its current models are still powered by a combustion engine. Today, Volvo already offers the fully electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge models, but now it unveiled its new flagship electric SUV: the 2024 Volvo EX90.

While Volvo’s current electric vehicles are based on existing platforms, the EX90 has been designed from the ground up to be an electric vehicle. The three-row EX90 will launch with two powertrain options, both with two electric motors. The standard version has a combined 402 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, but for buyers that want more power, there’s the Twin Motor Performance model with 496 hp and 671 lb-ft.

While some newer EVs are based on 800-volt architecture, the EX90 uses a 400-volt system. Volvo is targeting a driving range of up to 300 miles and using a 250-kWh charger, the EX90 can be charged from 10 to 80% in about 30 minutes.

Volvo shared on its website:

The range depends on various factors such as driving style and outdoor temperature, weather, wind, topography and roads. Other factors that impact range include how much electricity you use for car functions such as heating and cooling of the car. One way to improve the range is to pre-condition your car during charging so it’s already at a comfortable temperature when you start your drive.

One new cool feature is the bi-directional charging capability that allows the EX90’s battery to be used to charge your house during a power outage or peak usage times. The battery can also be used to power accessories or even charge up another Volvo EV.

Volvo continues to focus on sustainability as it plans to be a climate-neutral company by 2040. This means the EX90 is made out of a lot more recycled materials than Volvo’s other models. The Volvo EX90 is made out of approximately 15% recycled steel and 25% recycled aluminum. It also has over 105 pounds of recycled plastics and bio-based materials, which corresponds to 15% of the total plastic used in the EV.

Inside the EX90’s three-row cabin features a minimalistic design and sustainable materials. Volvo has already announced its EVs will have leather-free interiors, which means that the EX90 gets a leather substitute called Nordico. The interior also features materials made from recycled plastic bottles and FSC-certified wood has been used for some of the trim pieces. The carpets are also made out of recycled materials

On the tech front, the EX90 is packed with the latest tech features, like a 14.5-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital instrument cluster. Volvo has always placed an emphasis on safety and Volvo says that the EX90 will be “safer than any Volvo car to come before it.” In addition to the various cameras, radar, and lidar systems on the outside, the EX90 also has two cameras that monitor the driver’s alertness. The system can even stop the car at the roadside if the driver becomes unresponsive. There’s also an in-car radar system that can detect a child or pet left in the EX90 and prevent you from locking the doors or turning on the climate control system to keep the interior at an ideal temperature.

Volvo is already taking orders for the 2024 Volvo EX90, with its pricing slated to start under $80,000. The first deliveries are expected to begin in early 2024.

The Volvo EX90 is just the start, as the Swedish automaker plans to unveil a new fully electric car each year until the end of the decade.

