Woman Lives and Works Remotely Full-Time in Charming Motorhome Renovation

Many found themselves suddenly working from home at the start of the global pandemic last year, trying to juggle work, online meetings, homeschooling, and housework—all at the same time. It has been a steep learning curve for most, but for others, working remotely was already something familiar and something that freed them up to do other things.

For Mandy, a marketing manager who works remotely full-time, getting a camper home of her own has been a great way to get the best of both worlds: the freedom of traveling all over the United States and Canada, but with the comforts of home. Instead of going the van conversion or tiny house route, Mandy chose to have a 22-foot-long Class C motorhome renovated, which now allows her to work while on the road. Best of all, Mandy can bring her beloved dog, Opal, along for the ride. Watch this short tour of Mandy's charming home-on-wheels via Tiny House Tours:

Mandy's camper is a 2001 Chevrolet Four Winds, which was renovated with the help of a professional woodworker based in North Florida in early 2018. It is equipped with all the basics: a kitchen, bathroom, dining area, lounge, a bed, plus tons of storage space, as well as the requisite Wi-Fi that allows Mandy to work from almost anywhere.

Tiny Home Tours

Surprisingly, Mandy says that she bought the RV without knowing anything about motorhomes, much less having driven one. But she explains that her choice stemmed from a desire to have Opal by her side:

"I decided to live more mobile and nomadically because I had a remote job. I've always loved traveling; I've backpacked a lot and I traveled a lot beforehand, so I was already kind of living out of a suitcase before this. But it was a little hard to travel and having to leave my dog behind, and not having that stability. So I decided that this kind of camper life would be a good way to bridge that gap of having a home base, and being comfortable, and still being able to explore."

The first thing that we see when we come inside is the closet area, where Mandy stores most of her clothing, socks, laundry basket, makeup, and other miscellaneous stuff. The doors are mirrored here, which makes it easier to get dressed, as well as for reflecting more sunlight into the motorhome's interior.

Next up is the kitchen, which is quite compact and takes up about half of the space in the center of the RV. It has the essentials like a propane-powered stove, a small counter area for preparing food, and a very small sink that Mandy admits is the least favorite part of the RV, as its size makes it difficult to wash dishes. However, the sink does have a pull-out spray faucet, which makes it slightly easier. The backsplash is made with embossed metal tiles, which give the kitchen a bit of a retro-glam feel.

The refrigerator sits across from the kitchen counter, and it sports some of the same shiny metal tiles.

The dining and lounge area features built-in benches, and a removable marine-style table top made out of recycled palette wood. This is where Mandy eats, and works on her laptop.

The lounge area has a comfortable sofa that can convert into a full-sized guest bed.

Right beside the sofa, Mandy has hung up some of her late grandmother's embroidery work—a reminder of family ties.

The large bed is located above the driver's cab and has two windows for ventilation. Mandy has brought along many blankets, as they help to stay warm when staying in northern climates. Opal sleeps in her own bed, located in between the two front seats below.

The bathroom is beautifully done, and has a sink, toilet, and full-sized shower, with a skylight above. While Mandy says that she doesn't use this particular shower all the time, as it takes up to 45 minutes for the water to heat up, it's nevertheless good to have that option available.

Seen from the outside, not only does the camper have an awning, and a lot of built-in exterior storage for various gear and Mandy's bike, but there's also a blank wall that Mandy uses to project films for cozy movie nights.

Mandy continues to happily live in her renovated camper with her canine friend. Ultimately, she says that while living the camper life for the last three years has been wonderful, it can also be quite a balancing act:

"I think the best part to living this lifestyle is also the most challenging part. So that freedom is obviously the best part -- being able to go anywhere and do whatever you want -- but it's also the most challenging, I think, because you are constantly having to make decisions and figure things out. You're always having to decide where you're going to sleep, where you're going to get water, where are you going to get power, so there's so many different choices you have to make, which I think is the hardest part."

To follow Mandy on her journeys, you can check out her Instagram, and her website.