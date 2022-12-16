On Making Time to Cook

I love to cook. At the end of a workday, and after getting back from the gym, I head to the kitchen to prepare a meal for that evening. Sometimes I pour a glass of wine, turn on music, or savor the silence if my family is busy with extracurricular activities. Other nights, I chat with my kids, who perch themselves at the island doing homework.

Often I take pictures of the food I make and post it on social media. (Yes, I am that person who's more inclined to post pictures of my "food babies" than my real-life offspring.) Friends comment and ask for recipes, but the most common question I get is, "How do you find the time?" I've realized that many of my acquaintances want to have time to cook proper, delicious, and interesting meals, but simply do not know how to find it.

One friend recently confronted me about this. He asked, "How much time do you spend cooking each day?" I replied, "About an hour." He shook his head in frustration. "It would take me far longer to make those kinds of meals, so I just don't bother." I came away from that exchange wondering what advice I could offer to streamline the cooking process and what factors I may take for granted that could be broken down to help others wanting to eat more homemade food.

First, it has to be a priority. Most nights, cooking dinner is nonnegotiable. It simply must be done, so I always find time for it. This is partly due to the fact that I live in a small rural town with next to no takeout options, so I have no choice but to cook if I am to feed my children! The cost of restaurant meals for five people plays a significant role, too; I can't afford not to cook most of the time. We eat out or get takeout about once a month.

I think that once you start thinking of cooking as a natural part of your day, it becomes easier to accept and fit into the routine. Spend some time thinking about how else you might be using time that could be reallocated to cooking. (Hint: What do your weekly screen time stats suggest?) Also, I should note that I do not clean my house at all during the week, apart from dishes and laundry. That only happens on weekends, which frees up cooking time on weeknights.

Second, I plan in advance. I don't mean a detailed menu plan (although sometimes I go through phases where I do that), but rather a general, cursory thought, usually in the early morning, as to what we might eat that night. This gives me a chance to start soaking beans, take meat out of the freezer, set a quick batch of pizza dough to rise in the fridge, or put something the slow cooker. It takes the pressure off trying to figure out what to make at the last minute, which is half the challenge of cooking meals from scratch. I check the fridge and pantry to see if any key ingredients are missing, at which point I ask my husband to pick it up on his way home from work or run out to grab it myself.

Third, I prep and cook in stages. I'm usually done work by 3:30 when my kids get home from school (I start very early), and I use that window of time before my usual 4:30 gym class to make headway on the meal. This could mean washing, peeling, and cutting vegetables, mixing up a sauce, pressing tofu slices, or soaking rice. Then I text my husband detailed directions if anything needs doing while I'm away, e.g. "Please stir the potatoes in the oven when the timer goes and set it for another 20 minutes." It's amazing what a difference starting something ahead of time can make. When I get back at 6 p.m., I finish off whatever remains and we sit down to eat as a family, once everyone is back from their various music lessons and sports practices.

Katherine Martinko

As my family grows in age and appetite, I've realized how important it is to delegate grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning responsibilities. Because I love cooking so much, I am quite happy to take on most of that job myself—I view it as "creative release" time—but I ask for and expect plenty of help in other areas because it's unrealistic for one person to do it all. My husband grocery-shops 50% of the time, my kids pack their own school lunches, and everyone pitches in with dishes (I often excuse myself if it's been a big meal to cook). I ask for help on weekends to make big batches of granola, bread, muffins, cookies, and more—or they do the cleanup.

Crucially, experience has taught me what should be started first, and what can be left till later. Always get potatoes and root vegetables roasting in the oven sooner than you think. A pot of water for pasta can be brought to a boil and then turned off if you're not yet ready for it.

Cookbook author Carla Lalli Music writes in her newest book, "That Sounds So Good," about learning to balance active and inactive times—and I think this is a crucial point that doesn't get explained often enough to new home cooks. She writes, "Despite what you might have heard chefs say about their restaurant mise en place, it doesn't always make sense to prep every single thing before you start cooking." If, for example, you need rice to accompany a quick-cooking main, you should always start the rice before the main. "Rice can sit after it's done, so if it takes me a little longer to finish the other components of the meal, dinner won't suffer." When active and inactive times are properly balanced, "you can use every minute to your advantage."

For someone worrying about how to find time to cook, I'd recommend learning a few basic recipes and mastering those before worrying about broadening one's culinary repertoire. Figure out what works, what you can make quickly, reliably, and well, and lean heavily on those. There's nothing wrong with repetitive cooking if it's tasty and healthy. As you gain confidence and practical skills, you'll want to explore more recipes. And you don't have to start cooking every single night if you're not used to that; just add in a few more nights than you're currently cooking and gradually work your way up.

Last but not least, don't brush off simplicity as being a bad thing. My son jokes that we usually have "one good meal, followed by a not-so-good meal." He's referring more to complexity than flavor and the fact that if I work fairly hard on a particular recipe, I'm inclined to do much less the following day! Those, however, are the recipes I don't post as often—and I mentioned that to my time-concerned friend. "You don't see pictures of the nights we eat scrambled eggs on toast!"

