Prefab LumiPod Cabin's Curved Glass Facade Opens It up to Nature

Glamping (or "glamorous camping") is all the rage nowadays, thanks to the world-weariness of travelers who are looking for something more comfortable and exceptional than a mere tent (of course, that's not to knock on tents—they are the epitome of Treehugger-worthy simplicity and versatility). The glamping trend has spawned all sorts of strange and exciting new pieces of mini-architecture in breathtaking locations, such as upscale treehouses, yurts, renovated Airstreams, and more.

Prefabricated cabins are also at the top of the glamping list, and French window company Lumicene has recently entered the glamping fray with a line of intriguing prefab units called LumiPod. With a range of different sizes and amenities, each LumiPod nevertheless incorporates a huge, curved sliding glass window that can be easily opened to instantly connect the indoors with the outdoors.

Kevin Dolmaire

LumiPod is essentially a plug-and-play pod targeted at boutique hoteliers or for those wanting to install a unique guestroom, as Lumicene's managing director Clément Salvaire explains on Dwell:

"LumiPod has been designed as a premium hotel room. It is very minimalist; we wanted to design something that would fit very well in the landscape. We designed and manufactured LumiPod as a finished product—almost like a piece of furniture and not a traditional building."

Kevin Dolmaire

The most basic is the LumiPod 5, which measures 193 square feet, and includes a bedroom, ensuite bathroom, and closet.

Kevin Dolmaire

According to the company, the LumiPod's curved glass facade slides away and out of sight, much like a pocket door would, and incorporates double-glazed panels that use aluminum frames with thermal breaks.

Kevin Dolmaire

Triple-glazing is also available, and light-blocking curtains are included. This easing of boundaries between in and out was important to the concept, says Salvaire:

"Closed, LumiPod is a comfortable and protective cocoon offering a panoramic view. In a single gesture, you slide the glass panels open to switch from being inside to being outside."

Kevin Dolmaire

The LumiPod's fully insulated structure is built out of a steel frame, which can be bolted on-site with screw piles to minimize its environmental impact on the site. The rear part of the module, which contains all the utilities, is manufactured in a factory and must be connected to electricity and plumbing, while the front part of the unit is set up on-site. In total, it takes about two to three days to set up a LumiPod on a site, though that doesn't include the time needed to transport the unit from the factory to the site itself.

The LumiPod's exterior comes with a type of charred Douglas fir cladding that mimics the look of Japanese shou shugi ban; this charring helps to increase pest- and fire-resistance. Other exterior cladding options are also available.

Kevin Dolmaire

Inside, the LumiPod's main partition and built-in cabinetry are covered with oak wood, which gives the interior a warmer and more welcoming atmosphere. A Mitsubishi reversible air conditioning system for heating and cooling is standard and is hidden above the bed.

Kevin Dolmaire

Besides the LumiPod 5, other models include the a small LumiSauna, as well as the 280-square-foot LumiPod 6, which comes with a larger bathroom, as well as a kitchenette.

Lumicene

The 388-square-meter LumiPod 7 is designed with families in mind, and has one larger master bedroom, a smaller bedroom with bunkbeds, a kitchenette, ensuite bathroom, as well as a living room situated right in front of the sliding glass doors.

Lumicene

Currently, one LumiPod 5 costs $100,000, though transportation costs are extra and can vary according to how remote different sites might be. So far, several LumiPods have been installed in different locations in Europe, and the company is now taking pre-orders for the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. To find out more, visit LumiPod.