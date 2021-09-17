All-Electric Lucid Air Is First EV With a 520-Mile EPA Range Rating

For years Tesla has managed to stay ahead of its rivals with a longer driving range than any other electric vehicle, but now it’s over. Lucid now emerges as the leader with the Lucid Air electric sedan that has an EPA-rated 520-mile range, longer than any other EV. That means the Lucid Air can travel over 100 miles further than the Tesla Model S Long Range with its 405-mile range.

There’s a caveat though, since not every Lucid Air model can travel 520 miles on a full charge. The rating is limited to the Air Dream Edition Range with 19-inch wheels. If you opt for the larger 21-inch wheels, the range drops to a still impressive 481 miles.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) explains driving range on its website:

The number of miles an EV will travel before the battery needs to be recharged is often less than the distance your gasoline car can travel before being refueled, but typically is still enough to accomplish the average person’s daily driving needs. An electric vehicle’s fuel economy is reported in terms of miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent (MPGe). Think of this as being similar to MPG, but instead of presenting miles per gallon of the vehicle’s fuel type, it represents the number of miles the vehicle can go using a quantity of electricity with the same energy content as a gallon of gasoline. This allows you to compare an EV with a gasoline vehicle even though electricity is not dispensed or burned in terms of gallons.

As for EPA-rated mile ranges, the agency further elaborates on the accuracy. “The EPA estimates, including EV range, are meant to be a general guideline for consumers when comparing vehicles,” explains the EPA on its website. “Just like ‘your mileage may vary’ for gasoline vehicles, your range will vary for EVs.”

For buyers that want more power than the 933 horsepower Range version, there’s the Air Dream Edition Performance with 1,111 horsepower. Even with all that power on tap, the Performance version still has a 471-mile range with 19-inch wheels and 451 miles of range with the 21-inch wheels.

If you’re keeping track, that means that the Air Dream Edition Performance model not only has more power than the 1,020 horsepower Tesla Model S Plaid, but it also beats the Tesla’s 396-mile range.

Unfortunately, both Dream Edition versions are sold out, but the rest of the Air lineup is equally impressive. The Air Grand Touring model has a 516-mile range, which drops slightly to 469 miles with the 21-inch wheels. The Grand Touring also has 800 horsepower on tap, so it’s definitely not a slouch.

The Dream models start at $169,000, but the Grand Touring is a little more attainable with its $139,000 price tag. Buyers looking for an even lower price tag will want to wait for the base Air Pure and the Air Touring. The Air Pure starts at $77,400 before any federal or state tax credits and Lucid estimates that it will have a 406-mile range. Again the Air undercuts the Model S, which starts at $89,990. It’s also worth noting that the Tesla Model S is no longer eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the Lucid Air is.

“I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next generation EV has truly arrived!”

To prove the Lucid Air’s range, Lucid recently completed a real-world test, which involved driving the Air from Los Angeles to San Francisco, which is about 350 miles, without having to stop to charge it.

Production of the Lucid Air has already started at Lucid’s factory in Arizona, which means that the first deliveries are slated to start later this year. The Dream Edition versions will arrive first, but the Pure and Grand Touring will arrive in 2022. You can reserve the Air Pure with a $300 deposit, while the Air Grand Touring requires a $1,000 deposit.

