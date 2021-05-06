Loungeboat Is a Modern Floating Home For Touring Waterways

The creativity and joys of small space living aren't restricted to small and tiny houses, micro-apartments, treehouses, or van and bus conversions. Indeed, there's small space elegance to be had on the water too in the form of houseboats, some of which might be quite affordable when built by one's own hands or rented, or possibly to be lived in full-time in more upscale environs at the other end of the spectrum. There's no need to be solitary either, with houseboat communities popping up in places like Amsterdam.

Hailing from Germany, the Loungeboat (or Hausboot in German) is yet another super-modern small space specimen that fits in the latter category. Designed by German architect couple Tanja Wunderlich-Finckh and Chris Finckh, the project came about when the pair couldn't find the right houseboat to fit their needs. Instead of scuttling their dreams to have a home on the water, the water-loving couple set about designing a houseboat in the style and materials that they wanted.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

Measuring 473 square feet, the couple's prototypical Loungeboat is a "touring houseboat" that is made for travelling around on inland waterways (it's rated Category D), but it can also move around on larger rivers with the version that is outfitted with more powerful motors.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

In addition to having a kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, roof deck, and all the necessary amenities, the main lounge has huge floor-to-ceiling walls of insulated glass, which offer great views to the outside.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

Besides the glass facade, the rest of the houseboat is clad with a translucent material that allows some daylight in, without compromising privacy. As Chris Finckh explains:

"Houseboats in the ‘Tom Sawyer wooden hut style’ are still widespread in the tourist sector. We wanted to build a boat that would allow you to experience the changing natural and urban spaces intensively and in a very special way from the water. The Loungeboat is a powerful touring houseboat with a high standard of aesthetics and functionality."

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

The interior has been designed as a clean, "puristic" space, thanks to the minimalist color palette of white, black and gray, and an intentional paring back of details. The idea here is to let the houseboat function as a blank canvas of sorts, against the backdrop of changing sceneries, say the architects:

"The materials and colors are kept to a minimum, and create space for the sensual experience of external influences. The facade—a kind of filter layer—envelops the room, and lets light and shadow, water reflections control and influence external influences in their intensity."

Of course, there are sturdy fabric curtains available to use whenever privacy or sun-shading is needed. The interior space has been conceived of as "one room" that is divided into different "room sequences"—kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom—through the use of large, glazed floor-to-ceiling doors.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

The main lounge features a convertible sofa whose layered cushions can be opened up to create more space to sit, recline, or even make a bed for two guests.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

Additionally, the front outdoor terrace extends the interior space of the lounge further outside.

Lloungeboat Hausboote GmbH

More seating has been included here up front with the boat's steering system. It's quite a view!

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

Here is the Loungeboat's bathroom, which is located in the middle zone. The Loungeboat prototype has a 105-gallon tank for fresh water, and a 132-gallon wastewater tank, as well as an 8-gallon hot water tank.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

The Loungeboat's floors (and even walls) have been covered with a durable, and easy-to-clean natural rubber flooring material from Nora. Says Finckh:

"We have already used the Noraplan Uni rubber flooring more often in residential construction, and it is perfectly suited for the high-quality material concept of the Loungeboat. With its silky matte surface and pleasant feel, the material looks extremely classy."

Directly opposite the bathroom on the other side of the boat is the kitchen, which features a gas-powered stove, sink and storage.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

At the very rear of the boat is the bedroom, which has a comfortable bed, storage underneath and above.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

From the bedroom, there is also access to the rear deck via one of two glazed doors.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

The rear deck also has a ladder that lets one climb up to the houseboat's enormous roof deck—perfect for sunbathing or for some nighttime stargazing.

loungeboat Hausboote GmbH

Now, having realized their own dream houseboat, the architects are now offering a range of stylish Loungeboats, all coming in different sizes and price points, starting with the smallest Loungeboat XS (which costs $187,400).

To find out more, visit Loungeboat and on Instagram.