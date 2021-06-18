Lincoln to Launch First Fully Electric Vehicle in 2022

“We will have a full portfolio of electric cars by the end of the decade,” said Joy Falotico, president of Ford’s Lincoln brand (which turns 100 next year) in a June 14 press briefing. “With Lincoln’s charging network, partnered with Electrify America, it will be an effortless experience. In five years, nearly half our global volume will be zero emission, and by 2030 the full portfolio.” The first fully electric Lincoln will appear in 2022—the company currently offers plug-in hybrid variants of the Aviator and Corsair. The Corsair Grand Touring plug-in has more than 25 miles of all-electric range.

Falotico also pointed to the Chinese market, which is going electric even faster than the rest of the world. “I can’t overstate how important China is for our long-term growth,” she said. Lincoln’s China business was up 32% in 2020, and in the first five months of 2021, it was up 140%. In May alone it was up 60%. By 2030, there will be a full lineup of electric Lincoln electric vehicles in China.

You could see some contradictions in Lincoln’s green approach, since the four vehicles it has introduced recently are all SUVs (Navigator, Nautilus, Corsair, Aviator), traditionally a gas-guzzling class. The 2021 Lincoln Navigator gets just 17 mpg combined. But those four markets also happen to be the four fastest-growing luxury segments. The approach has helped push the average transaction of a Lincoln sale to $57,000, well above the average. And there’s 17% conquest from other brands.

Will Americans continue to embrace SUVs once EVs take over? Now, that’s a very good question, with no clear answer. There’s no clear indication that Americans will want sedans or compacts again. But there are other approaches to reducing carbon emissions.

Ford overall is investing more than $30 billion in electrification by 2025, and recently debuted two stunning green vehicles: the battery-powered F-150 Lightning pickup truck, priced under $40,000; and the smaller Maverick hybrid pickup, priced under $20,000. The F-150 is America’s bestselling vehicle, and if even a fraction of the truck’s 900,000-plus annual buyers go electric, it’s a big win for the environment.

That first electric Lincoln next year, likely some kind of SUV, will be offered in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. That’s easy to do with electrics—just add a motor on the front axle. The car is said to have a spacious interior that the company describes as “the ultimate expression of the Lincoln sanctuary.” Other features include a panoramic roof and a design that offers themes showcasing the night sky. SYNC-4 will allow conversations with the digital assistant Alexa. Lincoln’s “Quiet Flight” theme is obviously enhanced in a silent EV.

Lincoln Sketch Interior Space. Lincoln

Sales are also moving away from the showroom. Michael Sprague, Lincoln’s North American director, said that a third of the brand’s sales are now online and that the company is moving into enabling financing and trade-ins without visiting the floor. A pilot program with mobile service in Houston is aimed at alleviating a major pain point—stopping for gas. Detailing and routine maintenance can also be done on the fly.

Ford has credible electric products, which bodes well for Lincoln’s entry into the field. Trying to emulate Lincoln’s current lineup—with large SUV-type platforms—could blunt the appeal, though. A whole new green language is needed. That looked promising when the new electric SUV was to have been built in a partnership with Rivian, but now that deal is off. Ford invested $500 million in Rivian, and the Lincoln would have been the first vehicle coming out of the partnership. Rivian-based Fords and Lincolns are likely in the near future, though.