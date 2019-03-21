Seedsheet makes it 'ridiculously easy' to grow your own food

It's even easier than taking a trip to your local farmers' market.

Growing food is supposed to be easy. Drop some seeds in soil, add water and sunlight, and voilà, food! But as many of us amateur gardeners have learned, there's more to it than that. Pests, weeds, less-than-ideal weather, compacted soil, and many other factors have an annoying tendency to complicate things and reduce one's harvest.

But what if it could be made simpler? What if even more guesswork was taken out of gardening and you were told exactly what to do, step by step, and just what your plants needed on a daily basis?

This is what Seedsheet has set out to do. The ambitious Vermont-based company is striving to make it "ridiculously easy to grow plants." The process starts with actual seed 'sheets' that contain pre-mixed organic and non-GMO seeds in dissolvable pouches with weed-blocking fabric, already spaced for maximal production.

All you have to do is fill the provided fabric pot with potting soil, set the seed sheet on top, stake it in place, add water, and wait for the plants to grow. Access to accompanying software allows new gardeners to receive useful tips, reminders and recipes. Video tutorials and a weekly in-depth gardening lesson live on Facebook round out the support network.

© Seedsheet – Garden Guru Sensor is visible in the herb pot cutaway, and the smartphone screen shows that data provided by the sensor. © Seedsheet – Garden Guru Sensor is visible in the herb pot cutaway, and the smartphone screen shows that data provided by the sensor.

You can take productivity to the next level by purchasing a new Garden Guru Sensor ($29.99, delivering June 2019). This cool little tool has a Bluetooth sensor and app that will tell you exactly what your pot of plants needs by sending real-time light, moisture, and temperature data to your smartphone.

The seed mixes themselves sound mouth-watering – kits for herbs (basil, cilantro, dill) salads (kale, arugula, spinach), tacos, cocktails, pesto (sweet, purple, and Greek basil), pickles, hot sauce, and more.

Right now Seedsheet's focus is on small-scale gardening, for "stoops, porches, and balconies before we grow into backyards and farm fields." It's an excellent way to build your own confidence as a gardener and to teach kids about food production.

© Seedsheet – Mini Pesto Herbs kit © Seedsheet – Mini Pesto Herbs kit

Check out the full range of products here.