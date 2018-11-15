This plant brings color to winter

I saw a flurry of snow this morning, and I grimaced. Snow might be pretty at first, but what starts as a magical white blanket will soon become a monotonous gray carpet slowly eating my soul.

Luckily, there are plants that still bear colorful fruits in the winter. I bring you ... winterberry.

You've probably seen these plants in wreaths. These bushes are full of bright red berries in the winter. They grow from Nova Scotia to Florida, generally in moist areas like swamps and woods.

Winterberry plants can grow up to 15 feet tall, sometimes turning into thickets. They have small, white flowers, but the red berries are really where it's at.

If you want to plant some, make sure to plant at least one male and one female. Just like humans, winterberries need some sexy action to propagate. And plant them within at least 40 feet of each other.

Plant in the spring or fall, and make sure to weed around the new plants. It may be a little late in the season to grow these guys, but it's a great time to check some out in your area and see if you'll want them for next year. Sometimes, your eyes need a little help getting through the winter.