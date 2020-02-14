How to get your houseplants through the winter

From watering needs to ideal temperatures, here's what to know to help your indoor plants survive the cooler months.

Just because our plant friends live inside with us doesn't mean that they have forgotten what it is to be a plant. While they may not react to the seasons as dramatically as do their cousins outside, they still feel the changes. So if you are freaking out about what may seem like an unhappy plant right now, fret not!

Even houseplants go dormant in the winter. "This is totally normal and actually crucial to their survival," says Bloomscape's "Plant Mom" (AKA Joyce Mast, AKA our favorite houseplant expert). "You can expect a decline in growth and even leaf drop off," she adds.

I have had some questions about winter houseplant care; thankfully, Plant Mom has come to the rescue. Here are four important things to remember for getting your green babies to spring.

Water less frequently

Watch the humidity

Keep a steady temperature

Dust and tidy-up regularly