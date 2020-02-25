The houseplants that are thriving in my bathroom jungle

Through trial and error, these are the indoor plants that have taken well to living in my bathroom.

A few years ago I wrote about the "shower plants" that are well-suited for life in a lavatory. The collection of plants I suggested were some of the usual suspects, and they are all great choices. But I tend to move my plants around the house, and over time my group of bathroom plants has evolved. The current family has nine different types of plants in 11 pots – the jungle is growing!

Here is the roster, roughly left to right in the photo above:

Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata Futura Superba)

Snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata Futura Robusta)

ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Green hoya (Hoya carnosa)

Philodendron hope selloum (Philodendron bipinnatifidum)

Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema)

And then there's the sweet spot; on top of the wall that surrounds the shower, right beneath the skylight.

Neon pothos (Epipremnum ‘Neon’)

Jasmine (Jasminum polyanthum)

Primrose (Primula spp.)

The primrose (in the urn) was a supermarket rescue. It was dying in the produce aisle, so I brought it home – it has some yellowing, but it is much improved and on the road to recovery. It seems to like that spot.

And really, just look at this jasmine, admiring herself in the mirror – can you blame her? And about to bloom! I recently moved the jasmine there, and it seems to be thriving for now, though she may want window light after the winter, and will want some time outside later in the year to ensure she gets some cool evenings in order to bloom again. But for now, showering under a jasmine? Yes, yes, yes.

Most of these plants are pretty forgiving and might do well wherever they find themselves – but I can say this for sure, they love my bathroom. They get a bright room with filtered light throughout the day, they get "cloud time" when someone takes a shower, and they get visitors throughout the day.

For ideas on what might work in your bathroom, try one of the above; or check out 8 'shower plants' that want to live in your bathroom.