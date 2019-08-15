Get houseplants delivered straight from the greenhouse

If you don't have an independent plant shop nearby, Bloomscape is the next best thing.

When I first heard about Amazon, I chuckled and thought, "how silly, who would want to buy a book online?" Uhm, yeah. I kind of thought that about houseplants when I first heard people were ordering them through the Internet. But now that I've been introduced to Bloomscape, I think I understand.

I am lucky to have two great independently owned nurseries nearby, and I'm all for supporting my local businesses – but Bloomscape has a lot to be said for it. The business is the fruit of five generation past of greenhouse growers and floral industry innovators, they explain, noting that "our roots go all the way back to ancestors who were pioneers in the Netherlands’ horticulture industry."

The idea behind the business is to deliver plants directly from the greenhouse to the consumer's door, dramatically simplifying the plant's journey. The company explains:

"When you buy a houseplant from a box store or nursery, it probably spends an average of four weeks traveling from a greenhouse to a drafty warehouse on a hot or cold truck. Then, it’s shipped to a store where it likely isn’t getting the water, light, or care it needs to thrive. With Bloomscape, our plants are cared for by plant experts and kept in optimal conditions at our greenhouse where they’re shipped directly to you. So instead of your plant spending 4 weeks in an uncontrolled environment, it spends 3-4 days going from our greenhouse to your front door. This means your plant arrives healthy and already thriving."

One thing I love on the site is how you can search for plants using filters to help select plants by size, ease of care, light requirements, pet friendliness, and whether or not it's good for removing pollutants from the air.

If you need help, they are happy to assist. In fact, "Plant Mom" is on hand to help you select a plant or answer questions about a plant you already have. "Our expertise doesn’t stop once your plant leaves our greenhouse. We are here to help you with any and all of your plant care questions," notes the site. "From simple, customized care instructions included with your plant to real-time expert support, we want to make plant care easy. Feel free to email, chat, or tweet us any question you have – Plant Mom is standing by!"

This is Plant Mom and I love her.

As for getting from Point A to Point B, packaging is made from 100 percent recycled materials and is designed to hold the plant securely during shipping. Each plant comes in an attractive Ecopot – the pots and saucers are made of 80 percent recycled plastics, much of which has been recovered from the ocean.

There is free shipping on orders over $50, there's a 30-day guarantee, and if your plant dies within 30 days, they will replace it for free, no questions asked. I mean, this all sounds pretty good, right? I love my local plant stores, but I think this is a great option too, and also think it would be great for sending a gift. For more, visit Bloomscape.