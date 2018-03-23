China has erupted in cherry blossoms

There is no stopping spring in China, where the landscape is bursting with cherry and apricot blossoms, rapeseed blooms, and vibrant azalea.

Here in the eastern parts of the United States, some of us are watching cherry blossom reports with an anticipatory cringe of doom as a parade of late northeasters keeps dumping miserable weather on the trees. With tender nascent buds that may not appreciate springtime blizzards, we are hoping that our flowering trees will actually flower!

Cherry blossom buds are still tight enough that they should be unaffected by the snowfall, but all festival events are cancelled for today and the Tidal Basin Welcome Area will be closed. #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/JG9bPSjVlL — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 21, 2018

But in China, mission accomplished. Aerial footage is showing the nation awash in a riot of color. From the vast carpets of pink cherry blossoms in the Guizhou Province to the patterns of happy rapeseed flowers in Anshun City to Shanxi Province's blushing apricot blossoms and more, spring has definitely sprung.

Get a glimpse in the National Geographic video below ... and in the meantime, you can find me anxiously whispering words of encouragement to our stalwart east coast bloomers.





