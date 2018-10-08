Celebrate the trees with the Leaf Stack Challenge

Explore the unique beauty of Autumn trees by crafting a creation from their gifts.

Ellen Zachos and C.L. Fornari do a fabulous podcast of all things plants called Plantrama. In an episode last month, they announced the Leaf Stack Challenge. The idea is to collect a variety of leaves from your backyard, a park, a walk down the street ... and create an arrangement from them. Gather various sizes, shapes, colors, and textures and get creative. Then, take a photo and post it on social media with the hashtag #leafstackchallenge.

It's such a lovely thing to do. We walk by our trees everyday, and all too often don't take the time to appreciate the small wonders of their existence. How nice to take the time to explore their details ... and to make an ephemeral little shrine to their exquisite leaves.

The photo above comes courtesy of the awesome Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds ... and below are more beautiful examples from people who have contributed to the challenge so far.

So go get some leaves and start a-stacking! We'll post our version soon. For more, visit the Plantrama site or their Facebook page.