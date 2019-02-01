8 baby houseplants we're obsessing over

Dare we say it, these pixie plants are as cute as a kitten.

When I first stumbled upon the online baby plant shop called, wait for it, Online Babyplants, I basically had the same reaction I might had I encountered a large pile of frolicking kittens, complete with many long and audible AWWWs. The lure of all-things-in-miniature is strong, and these fill the bill. My first thought was that these would be perfect for tiny homes, before realizing that that's the kind of thinking that has people buying a cute little pet pig and ending up with a 650-pound version ... and having to move to a new home.

These pants are babies, but they won't be teacup versions forever. Which leads to a different kind of joy: A) If you are ordering plants online, these compact versions are much more eco-friendly and practical and B) watching a baby plant mature into a majestic giant is a magical thing.

Online Babyplants only ships in the European Union, but that doesn't make these cutie-pies any less inspiring. If you're not in the EU, you can look for wee plants at your local nursery or do your own cuttings ... and then prepare to grow your own jungle.

1. Monstera adansonii

It's a baby monster(a)! Also known as the "Philodendron monkey mask," the monstera plant comes from Central and South America. It is an amazing-looking plant, with its big perforated leaves – and wonderfully named for the Latin monstrum, meaning monster, because of the species propensity to grow. And grow. And grow. These babies won't stay little for long.

2. Spider plant

3. Peperomia raindrop

The big and glossy raindrop-shaped of this appropriately named pepper plant would boost anybody's mood. While this plant originally comes from the Amazon area, it doesn't require rainforest conditions to thrive.

4. Fishbone cactus

Also known Epiphyllum anguliger, the fishbone cactus will grow up to be a perfectly frowsy explosion of zig-zag leaves and stems. They almost look like mod versions of ferns – bonus points for their night-blooming flowers and the ease of which cuttings can be replanted.

5. String of pearls

Be still my heart. Senecio rowleyanus is perhaps my favorite houseplant for its long weeping stems studded with pea-like leaves – the pearls. It's a succulent that doesn't need direct sunlight – it doesn't need much water and is a breeze to replant cuttings. So, basically: fun, elegant, and not very demanding.

6. Polka dot begonia

This Brazilian beauty, Begonia maculata 'Wightii' is also known as the polka dot begonia, for obvious (and adorable) reasons. I mean, this is a polka-dotted baby plant, does it get any cuter than that?

7. Alocasia zebrina

Alocasia zebrina gets its zebra-easque name from the pattern on its pretty stem. While the baby zebra plant is now cute as a colt, it grows up to become an elegant plant with long reaching stems and dramatic arrow-shaped leaves.

8. Chinese money plant

Pilea peperomioides is also known as the pancake plant, nicknamed for its charming round leaves ... that also look like coins, leading to yet another moniker: the Chinese money plant. This fortunate plant (which is said to bring money and abundance) made our list of 7 houseplants to beat the winter blues . Pilea is very easy to grow from cuttings, meaning a flock of them could be bringing extra good fortune in no time at all.

