6 perfect houseplants for dorm rooms
From boosting focus and cleaning the air to improving wellness in general, these easy indoor plants are a great addition to dorm decor.
Dorm buildings are not always the most inspired of places. They are a wonderful rite of passage, but it's kind of a big leap. from the comforts of home to a cramped room that often tends toward the institutional.
But adding some houseplants can make a world of difference. As my daughter moved into her dorm last week, I was delighted to see a pop-up plant shop in the quad of her school. What a great idea! Plants soften the edges, bring some life in, and offer great physical and emotional benefits. For example:
- Studies have concluded that active interaction with indoor plants can reduce physiological and psychological stress.
- Research has found that studying in the presence of plants can have a dramatic effect. Being around plants improves concentration, memory and productivity – and can increase memory retention up to 20 percent.
- NASA did a lot of research on how plants remove toxins from the air; many more studies since then have confirmed it.
- Other research has found that houseplants decrease the incidence of dry skin, colds, sore throats and dry coughs.
So where to start? Obviously, the average college student is not going to want a complicated plant-care routine. These choices are all packed with benefits, but also easy to care for.
1. Succulents
2. ZZ plantnotes that it can grow in bright, medium, or low light – and allow the soil to dry between waterings. "Too much water is about the only way to kill this indoor plant."
3. Cast iron plant
4. Lucky bamboohere.
5. Bromeliadstudy looking at houseplants that remove indoor toxins, the researchers found that the bromeliad plant was great at removing six of the eight volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that they were measuring; taking up more than 80 percent of each over a 12-hour sampling period.
6. Spider plantI love spider plants. They were my first houseplant when I was a young girl, and they are really just wonderful little troopers. They were one of the best performers in NASA's air filtering research, and I find that the little "spiderettes" that they shoot out like fireworks are one of the cutest tricks in the plant kingdom. Spider plants are great for a dorm room for the air-filtering bit, but also for the easy propagation – the spiderettes plantlets can be easily planted, giving a cash-strapped student a roomful of plants for the price of one.
