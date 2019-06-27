10 most popular houseplants on Instagram

Need some houseplant inspiration? These are the plants getting the most love on Instagram.

Humans have been bringing the outdoors in by means of potted plants for millennia – and is it any wonder? Given the tremendous benefits plants bestow upon body, mind, and spirit, they give us something to nurture, while nurturing us back in return. While the popularity of houseplants has waxed and waned over the years, they are notably en vogue now, especially with younger generations – which might explain why houseplants have bloomed so prevalently on Instagram.

Among the plethora of plants of Instagram, the UK-based site, Internet Gardener was curious about which ones in particular were the most beloved, so they decided to crunch some numbers.

They found the top 50 posts from almost 6.1 million images featuring the hashtags: #Houseplants, #Plantstagram, #PlantsofInstagram, #PlantParenthood, and #PlantsMakePeopleHappy. They then figured out the top 10 plants featured most frequently, what percentage of Instagram's top plant posts they make up, and how many likes a post with that plant species had on average. The following were the most popular.

10. Rubber plant: Ficus elastica (2.24%, 475 average likes per post)

© @giardinodellamamma

9. String of pearls: Senecio rowleyanus (2.24%, 256 average likes per post)

© @andreasjungle

8. String of hearts: Ceropegia woodii (2.52%, 1243 average likes per post)

© @oakplant

7. False shamrock: Oxalis triangularis (2.52%, 1091 average likes per post)

© @plantmum_86

6. Hedge cactus: Cereus hildmannianus (2.82%, 180 average likes per post)

© @terrapod

5. Boston fern: Nephrolepis exaltata (3.64%, 164 average likes per post)

© @ohiotropics

4. Devil’s ivy: Epipremnum aureum (4.2%, 220 average likes per post)

© @thisbedroomplant

3. Chinese money plant: Pilea peperomioides (4.48%, 2001 average likes per post)

© @lepetitgarden.com

2. Princess-blue: Echeveria (7.0%, 1395 average likes per post)

© @fairymagicalplants

1. Swiss cheese plant: Monstera deliciosas (7.28%, 745 average likes per post)

© @glam–plantsmx

I can't say there were many surprises here (though I thought that air plants might have popped up). Many of these are well known for their health benefits, more of which you can read about in the related stories below. And for tips on caring for houseplants, also check out the stories below.

And you can read more about the survey, visit Internet Gardener.