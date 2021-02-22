11 Natural Lawn Alternatives

While lush, green lawns are nice, they do very little for the environment. In fact, because so many lawns require chemicals and pesticides for upkeep, they can have quite the negative impact. Natural lawn alternatives, on the other hand, offer greater advantages to you and the environment. Many lawn alternatives are low-maintenance and naturally attract birds, bees, butterflies, and other beneficial insects; plus, home owners can spend less of their time mowing and more of their time admiring their new, unique outdoor space. Here are 10 natural lawn alternatives to freshen up your yard. Some of the plants on this list may be toxic to pets. For more information about the safety of specific plants, consult the ASPCA's searchable database.

1 of 11 Clover (Trifolium pratense) Friedrich (Klimpi) Loosli (Klimperator) / EyeEm / Getty Images Clover is one of the most popular options when it comes to converting a lawn. The botanical name mentioned here is for red clover, known for its beautiful purple flowers. You may also be interested in white clover (Trifolium repens) and microclover (Trifolium repens var. Pirouette). Keep in mind that clover is considered aggressive or invasive in some areas, so monitor its growth is key. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : Varies by species.

: Varies by species. Sun Exposure : Full sun to part shade.

: Full sun to part shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

2 of 11 Creeping Thyme (Thymus serpyllum) Federica Grassi / Getty Images Also called wild thyme, this creeping perennial is a popular option for a ground cover. It’s not the same type of thyme that commonly used for cooking, but the leaves do have a minty smell to them. Bees love the tiny flowers, and creeping thyme as a lawn alternative does a nice job of spreading on its own from one year to the next. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 4 to 8.

: 4 to 8. Sun Exposure : Full sun to part shade.

: Full sun to part shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

3 of 11 Creeping Mazus (Mazus reptans) Eriko Tsukamoto / Getty Images Creeping mazus will only grow to about two inches tall, making it a great replacement for grass. It has tiny purplish flowers that emerge in late spring to early summer and bright green foliage that lasts through fall. Because of the way this plant grows (with creeping stems), it’ll slowly and surely expand year after year. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 5 to 8.

: 5 to 8. Sun Exposure : Full sun to part shade.

: Full sun to part shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

4 of 11 Cedar Sedge (Carex eburnea) All sedges can be good options to consider when replacing grass, and the cedar sedge is definitely a favorite. Each plant grows to about a foot tall and wide, so if you bunch several of these together, you get a lovely grass-like feel without the added maintenance. Since these are hardy even in cold zones and also work in shade, they can really offer a lot of solutions to gardeners. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 2 to 8.

: 2 to 8. Sun Exposure : Part shade to full shade.

: Part shade to full shade. Soil Needs: Medium moisture.

5 of 11 Lily Turf (Liriope spicata) Photos from Japan, Asia and othe of the world / Getty Images This perennial definitely has a grassy look to it. The rich green leaves grow about a foot high, and hidden amongst them are pale white and lavender flowers. Later in the summer and early fall, these flowers turn into little berries. Between the flowers and berries, this makes it great for attracting backyard wildlife. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 4 to 10.

: 4 to 10. Sun Exposure : Full sun to part shade.

: Full sun to part shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

6 of 11 Sweet Woodruff (Galium odoratum) Massimo Ravera / Getty Images Gardeners who have a lot of shade love having sweet woodruff around. This popular ground cover grows about a foot high total and will easily spread. (Some gardeners find it a bit aggressive, so plant with caution if you don’t want it in a big area.) It has little white flowers in spring, and the fragrant leaves are sometimes used for potpourris. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 4 to 8.

: 4 to 8. Sun Exposure : Part shade to full shade.

: Part shade to full shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

7 of 11 Corsican Mint (Mentha requienii) David Eickhoff / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 This miniature mint plant is pretty versatile, tolerating most conditions except extremely dry weather. Gardeners love tucking it between rock gardeners because it fills in the space nicely and also offers tiny blooms and nice aromas. It only grows a few inches tall. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 6 to 9.

: 6 to 9. Sun Exposure : Part shade to full shade.

: Part shade to full shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

8 of 11 Creeping Jenny (Lysimachia nummularia) Grace Cary / Getty Images Growing only a few inches tall, this is another one that will often grow in places where other plants won’t. You have to be a little big careful as some gardeners consider it aggressive, but it’s a great option as you look to replace your grass. Look for ‘Aurea’ for a creeping Jenny option with bright yellow leaves. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 3 to 9.

: 3 to 9. Sun Exposure : Full sun to part shade.

: Full sun to part shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

9 of 11 Blue Fescue (Festuca glauca) brytta / Getty Images All ornamental grasses make good replacements for traditional grass, and blue fescue is one of the best. It will often tolerate less-than-ideal growing conditions, especially dry areas. It grows up to a foot high and has that popular blue tinge to the foliage, which is why so many gardeners seek it out. Check out the popular cultivar, 'Elijah Blue', for your own garden. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 4 to 8.

: 4 to 8. Sun Exposure : Full sun.

: Full sun. Soil Needs: Well-drained.

10 of 11 Lily of the Valley (Convallaria majalis) Westend61 / Getty Images Here’s another one for those who have a lot of shade. Lily of the valley has the cutest white blooms in spring — they are little bell shapes that also smell great. Then the rich, green foliage will last until fall. This is a popular alternative to the traditional hosta, and they tend to spread quickly from one year to the next. Plant Care Tips USDA Growing Zones : 3 to 8.

: 3 to 8. Sun Exposure : Part to full shade.

: Part to full shade. Soil Needs: Well-drained.