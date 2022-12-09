Couple's Dream Tiny House Combines Coziness With Urban Chic

Tiny houses have evolved by leaps and bounds during the last decade. No longer are they exclusively do-it-yourself affairs sprinkled with vaguely rustic charm. Tiny houses can now represent a diverse range of tastes, budgets, and uses, whether that might be ultra-modern, farmhouse-styled, or designed with dedicated movie lofts, flat pack furniture, retractable sunroofs, or created as mobile education centers.

There's a lot of space for experimentation and innovation in the tiny house space, and Eugene, Oregon-based tiny house company Tru Form Tiny is one of those enterprises that are doing just that. Known for their thoughtfully designed, RVIA-certified tiny homes, the company has developed a range of options from smaller tiny houses that could be easily adapted for generating passive income, or larger versions made for full-time living.

Tru Form Tiny recently unveiled this gem, a 28-foot "urban" version of their Kootenay model. Built for a couple living in Washington, this tiny house eschews the typical shiplap exterior siding for something more contemporary. We get a tour of the interior via the company:

As the company tells us, the couple decided to build a tiny home only after securing a parking spot for one by chance. They had been placed on a waitlist for one tiny house community for over a year and a half, without any results, and it seemed that their hopes of living in a tiny home were put on hold indefinitely. However, by chance, they happened to check another website for another community with a rare vacancy, which they took on the spot. In that same community, there also happened to be another member who was getting a home built by Tru Form Tiny—thus inspiring the couple to go down the same route.

The couple's newly constructed Kootenay tiny house measures 28 feet long and features blue-green exterior metal paneling with accents of cedar wood. The awning over the front door is done in a minimalistic manner and is held up with cable supports.

Once inside, we see how the judicious use of deep colors like Sherwin Williams’ Gale Force—contrasting with the warmth of cedar planking on the ceiling—creates a welcoming and tasteful atmosphere.

The galley kitchen occupies the central zone of the house and is equipped with more luxurious touches like butcher block countertops with a fold-up extension, a pull-down faucet over a farmhouse sink, and glass globe lights hanging from the ceiling.

The clients opted for a full-sized refrigerator and a more compact drawer-sized dishwasher. There is plenty of storage space to be found in the kitchen's numerous drawers and the various cabinets installed under the stairs.

The living room feels so cozy, thanks to the upholstered seating area that's tucked right over the home's bump-out. Of course, there is storage built in underneath, to make the most out of every inch. There's also a set of slim cabinets off to the side, possibly to store items like shoes.

Up above, there is a secondary loft for a guest bed, which is accessible with a removable ladder.

There is an electric fireplace in lieu of a wood stove.

Going up the stairs, we see a window that has been strategically placed here to light up what would have been a dark space. It's bright enough now that the clients can put a happy plant here. Besides this window, there are a couple of skylights here as well.

This main loft above the kitchen is where the master bedroom will go.

At one end of this main loft, we have a small space dedicated to a home office, as the couple does work remotely from time to time.

Here is another view of downstairs, and the secondary loft.

Back downstairs and past the kitchen, we come into the bathroom, which is compact but manages to fit in the usual suspects like a toilet and shower.

There is a custom-made bowl sink, mirror cabinet, and more storage here. Under the bathroom counter, we have an all-in-one washer and dryer, which saves space and energy.

It's an elegant and comfortable little home that the couple will no doubt enjoy for many years to come. No word on the final price for this particular build, but according to the company's website, the starting price for the Kootenay model is $102,900. To see more, visit Tru Form Tiny, or Instagram and Facebook.

