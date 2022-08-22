This Limited Edition Designer Tiny House Has All the Bells and Whistles

Tiny houses come in all kinds of (small) sizes and shapes: they can be extra-tiny, extra-long, or extra-wide. Their roofs might open up to the heavens, on the sides to bring the outdoors in, or grow in height to gain an extra floor. Moreover, tiny houses occupy a whole spectrum of styles, ranging from rustic to minimalist or ultra-modern in style. Of course, there's also a range in pricing for tiny houses too: you can either build it yourself for cheap (maybe using one of the many tiny house plans that are available online)—or if you have the money to spend, purchase a pre-built one.

It's here at this more upscale end of the spectrum that we find the Kootenay, designed and constructed by Eugene, Oregon tiny house company Tru Form Tiny, known for building RVIA-certified tinys that have, in the past, featured a slew of intriguing space-saving design ideas like this elevator bed, and this toilet alcove over the trailer tongue.

Seen here, this particular unit is a limited "designer" edition of the company's original Kootenay model, and it's available for sale. It features upgrades like high-end finishes, a gorgeous free-standing tub in the bathroom, lots of custom geometric tiling throughout, and a smart home package.

The exterior of this special edition tiny house measures 24 feet (7.3 meters) long and is clad with white-painted lap siding. The roof style is gabled and covered with durable metal, with a dormered section with skylights that flares over the sleeping loft to allow for more light and interior headroom. We love how the entry area is beautifully done with geometric board and baton siding to add that extra bit of refinement, in addition to the 6-foot-long deck here that can drop down once the home is in place.

Stepping inside, we come into the kitchen area. Besides the lovely and generously sized apron farmhouse sink and its pull-down faucet, propane-powered stove and oven, and retro-styled refrigerator, there's a range of storage bright cabinets here, accented with pops of copper in the handles.

The quartz countertops are arranged in a peninsular configuration to ease food preparation and socializing, while one's attention is drawn to the unique, abstract hexagonal backsplash tiling.

The cabinets have some excellent features, like this blind corner lazy susan that pops out when the door is opened.

Moving toward the bump-out at the other end of the home, we come into a small dining area, which overlaps the kitchen. While most tiny homes will either settle for a long dine-in counter, or a table that folds up, this tiny house goes all in with the dining experience by including a compact L-shaped banquette with integrated storage, and a custom-built round table of walnut wood. This clever solution manages to save space, but also feel quite luxurious at the same time.

A comfortable sitting area occupies the bump-out at this end of the tiny home, featuring a cushioned bench that is lit with a sconce, and an accent wall done with reclaimed barn wood. Above, there is a wooden ledge to display treasures or photos.

Positioned over one of the kitchen's cabinets is this smartly designed wood-and-metal ladder, which offers access up to the sleeping loft without losing too much space or feeling too bulky. It's a great space-maximizing design idea that we haven't seen before, likely inspired by how they design things on boats, and it works well here.

Upstairs, we have a well-appointed sleeping loft that includes a big storage unit, and lots of windows.

There is plenty of space available to move around the bed.

Coming back down and over toward the other end of the house, we come to a transition area that is defined by this lovely blending of the hickory wood flooring and patterned hexagonal tiles.

The bathroom has a huge window to let light in, and a flush toilet can be seen here.

The herringbone tiled accent wall contrasts nicely with the freestanding soaking tub.

The bathroom counter is also made with quartz, is topped off with a round sink and is surrounded by lots of drawers and cabinets to store things. Underneath, there's more storage and a combination washer-dryer.

As one might guess, all these upgrades cost a pretty penny, and this designer version of the Kootenay tiny house is pegged at an eye-popping $168,000—likely making it one of the most expensive tiny houses we've come across. But if you've got the cash to spend on a high-quality tiny home that won't disappoint, this elegant and cleverly designed tiny house might just be the one.

To see more of this limited edition Kootenay's specs, visit Tru Form Tiny, or check out their Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

