Finally, a minimalist fire extinguisher for your minimalist kitchen

According to the NFPA, Cooking equipment is the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, causing 49% of home fires that resulted in 21% of the home fire deaths and 45% of the injuries. Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, so it is a good time to think about buying a fire extinguisher, which should be a must-have in every kitchen.

One problem is that they are often ugly, a big red thing that nobody wants to look at in their kitchen. That's why the Morita Miyata corporation, which has been making fire extinguishers for 129 years, has introduced a minimalist new one designed to fit in your tiny minimalist kitchen. According to Johnny at Spoon and Tamago.

The idea was to combine the enthusiasm they observed of people decorating their rooms, with disaster preparedness tools such as the fire extinguisher. The product, which is available for 10,000 yen (about $90) , has updated the traditional form using a clean, minimal shape and matte colors like white and black that work better with contemporary color palettes.

The ingredients are kitchen-safe too, made from vinegar and other ingredients (probably sodium bicarbonate and a foaming agent) that make it "effective yet non-toxic." This combination produces a blanket of CO2 that douses fires. (Make your own with Scientific American)

The product just won a Good Design Award, where the judges note:

The simple modification of changing the color of the fire extinguisher to black and white is a big step forward in creating harmony with the living space. There has been a preconceived notion that fire extinguishers must be red in order to grab visual attention. I feel like we have just accepted fire extinguishers to be red because that is the way they are.

I thought that in fact, it was the law that fire extinguishers be red, but that's not the case everywhere, at least according to Wikipedia. Europe and Australia require it, but the USA does not.

But I do think that it should be a requirement that every kitchen have one, whether it is red or a nice designer one like this that will match all your MUJI stuff. Johnny notes:

Bousai is the Japanese word for disaster preparedness. And given the fact that the country is so prone to natural disaster, bousai has been a point of increasing emphasis within the design community as many have turned to design as a means of facilitating better preparedness.

We could use a little more bousai in North America. A fire extinguisher is a good place to start. Just be sure to fill out the designer tag on it with the expiry date. And from the NFPA: