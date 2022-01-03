Home & Garden Home 10 Items to Save You Money This Winter Reducing heat loss doesn’t have to cost a fortune. By Heidi Wachter Heidi Wachter Syracuse University San Francisco State University Heidi Wachter was a senior editor at Experience Life magazine for 10 years. She has written for publications like Experience Life, Shondaland, and betterpet. Learn about our editorial process Published January 3, 2022 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Home Green Living Pest Control Natural Cleaning DIY Family Thrift & Minimalism Sustainable Eating Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. If you've disconnected all your garden hoses, cleaned your gutters, winterized your garden, and otherwise prepared your home for cold weather, there are still small steps you can take to winterize your home and improve its insulation for years to come. Eco-friendly tactics for increasing your home's energy efficiency can even help save you cash and, in some cases, prevent damage like frozen pipes. More significant upgrades like installing energy-efficient windows, can be costly, but there are a number of simple tricks that can add up to a big difference. For example, switching the direction of your ceiling fans can ensure that warm air is circulated downward from where it gathers on ceilings. Other small maintenance tasks, like closing your fireplace when not in use, cleaning furnace filters, and sealing air gaps around doors and windows, can ready your home for a more efficient winter. Moondream 2-in-1 Thermal & Blackout Curtain at Amazon These curtains combine an opaque polyester to block light and a thermal insulated lining to prevent heat loss through windows. Honeywell TH8110R1008 Thermostat at Walmart A programmable thermostat takes the guesswork out of keeping your house warm by automatically adjusting based on your energy use. Govee Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb at Amazon These LED bulbs have a built-in photocell to detect light levels, allowing them to shut off automatically when day breaks. Burrow Night Swim Rug at Burrow Burrow offers a large selection of area rugs in a variety of eco-friendly fabrics, including 100% recycled polyester. The Tartan Blanket Co. Recycled Wool Blanket at Amazon Warm up after you’ve turned the thermostat down with one of these recycled wool blankets. WEB Eco Plus Permanent Electrostatic Adjustable Air Filter View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Home Depot The WEB Eco Plus Electrostatic Air Filter is made from recycled plastic and can be reused for up to 10 years. All you need to do is rinse and air dry it periodically. Its three stage filtration uses electrostatically charged fibers to capture airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, allowing the WEB Eco Plus filter to capture 91% of pollen, dust, and pet dander particles. The WEB filter is also adjustable to fit different HVAC configurations. Suptikes Door Draft Stopper View On Walmart View On Amazon A peel and stick adhesive makes this draft dodger easy to install on exterior or interior doors. Made of three layers of durable silicone, the Suptikes Door Draft Stopper can is 2 inches wide and 39 inches long (which can be cut down to your door's dimensions), allowing you to seal under-door gaps up to one inch. Draft stoppers have a number of advantages beyond locking in heat from escaping beneath exterior doors, like minimizing noise and smells between rooms. Suptikes Door Draft Stoppers are available in four colors. AFM SafeCoat Caulking Compound View On Amazon You can use this non-toxic, water-based caulk to seal gaps around windows, doors, and siding. AFM's SafeCoat Caulking Compound contains no ammonia, formaldehyde, biocides, or fungicides, so it won't release any solvents or harsh odors. Plus, it's easy to use and fast drying, forming a waterproof seal that won't crack. The Plug Guard Electrical Outlet Insulator Seal Cover View On Eco-buildingproducts.com Drafts from outlet and gasket covers may not be as noticeable as gaps beneath a door, but can still cost you heating efficiency and let in cold air. The Plug Guard Electrical Outlet Insulator Seal Covers use spring-activated doors to automatically close over outlets when your devices are unplugged. Not only does this help prevent heat loss, but also doubles as a child safety precaution. Each Plug Guard outlet cover is 3 inches wide and 4.75 inches high. The 6 Best Energy-Efficient Space Heaters of 2021 Greenwood Corner Flannel Door Draft Stopper View On Etsy These sewn to fit, 100% cotton draft guards are a simple, reusable way to prevent air from coming in from window and door cracks. The handmade door “snake” arrives empty and can be filled however you'd like, with the manufacturer recommending dry beans, rice, sand, or dry corn. Available in four colors, the flannel door draft stoppers are a more stylish and textile-forward way to seal off drafty gaps. Moondream 2-in-1 Thermal & Blackout Curtain View On Amazon View On Moondreamwebstore.com Take the sting out of winter’s chill with Moondream’s 2-in-1 Thermal & Blackout Curtains, which combine an opaque polyester to block out light and a thermal insulated lining to prevent heat loss through windows. Not only can these insulated curtains lower your energy bill in winter, but their reflective insulation also bounces back heat in the summer, keeping internal temperatures cooler. Each panel is made of 99.97% polyester and OEKO-TEX certified, ensuring they are manufactured without harmful chemicals. The rust-proof grommets make them easy to hang on most curtain rods, and you can adjust them to the height of your window with included iron-on tape. The 8 Best Thermal Curtains of 2021 Honeywell TH8110R1008 Programmable Thermostat View On Walmart View On Amazon Indoor climate control often involves a balance between comfort and energy savings. But a programmable thermostat like the Honeywell TH8110R1008 helps take the guesswork out of keeping your house warm and efficient by automatically adjusting settings depending on your needs. Using its touch display, you can program multiple temperature profiles, automating your thermostat while on vacation, for example, or programming each day of the week differently. Or you can adjust your thermostat from your phone using the thermostat's compatibility with Honeywell Home RedLINK accessories. Govee Dusk to Dawn Light Bulb View On Amazon Govee Dusk to Dawn LED light bulbs are a great replacement for compact fluorescents in cold weather outdoor uses. They have a built-in photocell to detect light levels, allowing them to shut off automatically when day breaks. Plus, they're long-lasting and efficient, with a 30,000 hour lifespan providing 90% greater energy efficiency over traditional incandescent light bulbs. The 6 Most Energy Efficient LED Light Bulbs of 2021 Holiday Savings Burrow Night Swim Rug View On Burrow The right area rug can act as more than a design element by keeping your feet warm in winter. Burrow offers a large selection of ethically-sourced area rugs in a variety of eco-friendly fabrics, including 100% recycled polyester. Their Night Swim rug is available in four different sizes and can be paired with an insulated rug pad made from recycled fibers for additional insulation and cushioning. The Tartan Blanket Co. Recycled Wool Blanket View On Amazon View On Huckberry View On Tartanblanketco.com If you're turning the thermostat down, you can still warm up with one of these recycled wool blankets from The Tartan Blanket Company. Designed in Edinburgh, Scotland and woven in India, these blankets combine 70% recycled wool with 30% mixed recycled fibers, retaining wool's warmth while adding softness. Available in a wide variety of plaid patterns, these recycled blankets are also machine washable. Final Verdict Reducing heat loss doesn’t have to cost a fortune and even simple steps can offer you a big bang for your buck. One affordable tube of SafeCoat caulking compound (view at Amazon), for example, can close a lot of heat-leaking gaps. Pair that with an Eco Plus Adjustable air filter (view at Walmart), and you’ll have both optimal airflow and a properly insulated home for holding in heat. What to Look for in Energy Saving Products There are several useful certifications to look for when researching energy-saving and eco-friendly products. The Energy Star logo, for example, is an Environmental Protection Agency seal of approval, indicating that a product meets energy efficiency standards. The Green America Certified Business label means that a business adopts practices that seek to improve the lives of its customers, employees, and the environment. The GreenGuard logo certifies that building materials and other items reduce indoor air pollution. Choosing durable items over single-use ones is another way to ensure that what you’re purchasing is environmentally friendly. 