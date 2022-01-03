10 Items to Save You Money This Winter

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

If you've disconnected all your garden hoses, cleaned your gutters, winterized your garden, and otherwise prepared your home for cold weather, there are still small steps you can take to winterize your home and improve its insulation for years to come. Eco-friendly tactics for increasing your home's energy efficiency can even help save you cash and, in some cases, prevent damage like frozen pipes.

More significant upgrades like installing energy-efficient windows, can be costly, but there are a number of simple tricks that can add up to a big difference. For example, switching the direction of your ceiling fans can ensure that warm air is circulated downward from where it gathers on ceilings. Other small maintenance tasks, like closing your fireplace when not in use, cleaning furnace filters, and sealing air gaps around doors and windows, can ready your home for a more efficient winter.

Here are the eco-friendly products that will help you reduce energy loss, stay warm, and save you money this winter.

