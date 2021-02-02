Wellness Health & Well-being 7 Items to Help You Survive the Winter, According to Treehugger Editors By Margaret Badore Senior Editor Columbia University Sarah Lawrence College Maggie Badore is an environmental reporter based in New York City. She started at Treehugger in 2013 and is now the Senior Commerce Editor. our editorial process Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Margaret Badore Updated February 02, 2021 Share Twitter Pinterest Email Wellness Health & Well-being Clean Beauty Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender at Amazon "I am for the first time taking real advantage of my immersion blender." David's Tea Organic Calming Chamomile at Amazon "Lately, I make myself a cup after dinner and I love holding the hot cup in my hands." Psychic Outlaw Clothes at Psychicoutlaw.com "I'm obsessed with this Texas designer." Qomfor's Hot Water Bottle with Fluffy Cover at Amazon "I am always cold, but a hot water bottle is an easy and energy-efficient way to warm up." Tamanohada Japanese Welcome Fish Soap at Maufrais.shop "This luxurious Japanese soap-on-a-roap is beautifully scented and gentle on the skin." Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Mist at Sephora "This rose-scented mist helps me keep my face moisturized. I like that I can reapply it several times per day if needed." Bellocq Nocturne Tea at Bellocqtea.com "The blend of chamomile, lavender, mullein flower, and mint is unique and delicious, and a cup of it sends me right off to sleep." Winter is not most people’s favorite season, and with the need for social distancing, this year has been a lot harder for just about everyone. That’s why we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite tools and tips to help you hunker down, bundle up, and get cozy. From warm gear to help you face the cold, to relaxing bedtime rituals to help you sleep a little easier, the Treehugger editorial team is sharing what we’ve been doing to make it through this unprecedented and strange time. Read on for Treehugger’s recommendations for getting through the darkest and coldest of days. KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender Buy on Amazon Buy on Walmart Buy on Wayfair “I am for the first time taking real advantage of my immersion blender. Whenever I have some veggies on the fritz—which happens often enough because we get a Misfits box every two weeks, and the goods are not always in tip-top shape—I whip up a soup. I've been into blended versions lately, like a root veggie soup with rutabaga and parsnips, or a classic split pea. The ritual is almost as comforting as the eating. I pour a glass of wine, turn on a podcast, and simmer a big pot in the kitchen. Then I stock the freezer with individual portions for lunches throughout the week. It's a win all around.” - Molly Fergus, General Manager David's Tea Organic Calming Chamomile Buy on Amazon Buy on Davidstea.com “Since December, I’ve been drinking a cup of chamomile tea every night. I never really liked it much before; I would only drink it if I had an upset stomach. But lately I make myself a cup after dinner and I love holding the hot cup in my hands. I guess it’s relaxing and also part of a ritual.” - Hildara Araya, Associate Editor Hildara recommends looking for an organic chamomile with whole flowers. Psychic Outlaw Clothes Buy on Psychicoutlaw.com “I'm obsessed with this Texas designer. She's taking old quilt submissions and turning them into fashion, cozy chic sustainable and full of memories. I’m definitely going to send in my grandma's quilt and turn it into a robe.” - Lindsey Reynolds, Visual & Content Quality Editor The 7 Best Robes of 2021 Qomfor's Hot Water Bottle with Fluffy Cover Buy on Amazon “I am always cold, but a hot water bottle is an easy and energy-efficient way to warm up. I like to use it to keep my feet warm while I’m sitting at my desk, and it’s also great for soothing cramps or back pain. If you already have an old-fashioned rubber water bottle, there are a lot of great covers out there. Knitting or or crocheting your own cover could also be a fun winter project if you’re crafty.” - Maggie Badore, Senior Commerce Editor Tamanohada Japanese Welcome Fish Soap Buy on Maufrais.shop Buy on Thegrommet.com Another self-care recommendation from Lindsey Reynolds is investing in a really nice bar of soap. Bar soap tends to have a lower carbon footprint compared to liquid body wash or shower gel, because it has less water weight. Lindsay’s pick is this luxurious Japanese soap-on-a-roap, which is beautifully scented and gentle on the skin. The 9 Best Shampoo Bars of 2021 Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Mist Buy on Sephora Buy on Nordstrom “I suffer from painfully dry skin, and winter air only makes it worse. This rose-scented mist helps me keep my face moisturized. I like that I can reapply it several times per day if needed. It’s vegan and made without any synthetic ingredients, including sulfates, phthalates, parabens. I sometimes use it alone, or layer it on top of a heavier moisturizing cream.” - Maggie Badore, Senior Commerce Editor Bellocq No. 122, Nocturne Tea Buy on Bellocqtea.com "Drinking a cup of No. 122, Nocturne from Bellocq has become this winter’s wonderful nighttime ritual. We started with a canister of this loose-leaf blend, which we now refill with bulk tea from the shop, making it a 100 percent plastic-free habit. The blend of chamomile, lavender, mullein flower, and mint is unique and delicious, and a steamy cup of it sends me right off to sleep." - Melissa Breyer, Editorial Director