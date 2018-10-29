Imaginative kids' bedroom features space-saving, cave-like bunk bed

Reminiscent of a bear's cozy cave, this bedroom for children maximizes the small space in a playful way.

Finding space for more than one child in a smaller home can be a headache: where to put the bed? Toys? Desks? Storage? Shall we put in some bunk beds and call it a day? However, as we've seen previously, there's more than one way to do a kids' bunk bed, and they can be made all the more impressive if combined with clever strategies for including storage and play.

Based out of Argentina, interior design firm Estudio Plök and architect Mariana Paccieri collaborated to create this cavernously playful room for two children, dubbed #thebearscave. Done for one of Argentina’s biggest architecture and interior design trade show, the room is a tech-free zone that is blissfully clear of any glowing screens -- perfect for lessening kids' screen time.

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

Instead, the room is built as a place where the kids can explore; the bed is cozily situated in a cave-like structure, and there's a desk and bench along the far wall that seems to blend in with the rest of the wood panelling.

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

The kids can also get active, climbing up the hidden ladder to the second bunk. From up here, it seems like another world.

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

Storage is integrated within the sleeping structure so that there isn't a minefield of scattered toys lying around to trip up either youngsters or grown-ups, while also saving space and creating what looks like an indoor mountain range.

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

In addition, there's a third bed that can roll out for little guests.

© Celeste Najt © Celeste Najt

Some say that living in smaller spaces is 'cruel' for children; but it's actually quite common in many parts of the world where real estate comes at a premium, and it's easier than taking on an onerous mortgage just so that the kids can have their own bedrooms. Instead of being detrimental, amazing things can happen when kids share a room. Best of all, with a bit of smart design thinking, we can see that it can be quite comfortable too. To see more, visit Estudio Plök and Mariana Paccieri.

[Via: Design Milk]