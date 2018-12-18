Compact 497 sq. ft. apartment redesigned with open partitions

The small space design toolbox is populated with a number of common strategies that we've consistently seen, such as integrating storage under the stairs, putting in sleeping lofts, or using all-in-one units that hide everything inside.

Room dividers can work too. In Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Atelier Boter takes this particular path in redesigning the 46.2-square-meters (approx. 497-square-feet) T Residence, using custom-made partitions and full-length curtains that help divvy up the open space into more distinct zones, such as an area for study and work, another for sitting and watching movies, and a more private area for sleeping. This enables the clients to move around their apartment freely, and entertain guests while still maintaining some privacy.

© James Lin © James Lin

The entry area here is outfitted with a convenient wardrobe for coats, and a peg board with adjustable shelves. The dining area is here too, and features a table and long bench, with simple cushions that have been pinned to the wall as simple backrests. The colours here are a minimalist black and white, punctuated with natural wood accents.

© James Lin © James Lin

Here is part of the main storage divider, seen from the vantage point that shows both the kitchen to the left, and the living room to the right. The partitioning is kept very light, so that the view isn't too obstructed and still lets light in and the circulation free.

© James Lin © James Lin

This is the desk on one side of the partition....

© James Lin © James Lin

© James Lin © James Lin

© James Lin © James Lin

...And on the other, it's a place to hang the television up for the living room.

© James Lin © James Lin

The bedroom is a little further in, and is equipped with a neutral-toned curtain that blocks out light and provides a bit more intimacy. At the very back is the full-height, built-in closet. The form of the curtain railing is purposely curved, say the designers:

A curtain is used as a soft boundary between the bedroom and the living area to bring desired level of privacy in both spaces; it also acts as a partition for efficient air conditioning and lighting. The curved railing of the curtain resonates with the curved edges of the T-shaped structure as an approach to soften partition edges.



© James Lin © James Lin

© James Lin © James Lin

© James Lin © James Lin

© James Lin © James Lin

© James Lin © James Lin

There's more than one way to make a small space work, and dividers -- when done well -- can be one method to efficiently carve up a tiny space to make it feel like any regular home. To see more, visit Architzer's entry on Atelier Boter.