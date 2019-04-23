Compact 322 sq. ft. studio apartment transformed for art student

Studying abroad can be a disorienting experience at first: as a student living far away from the comforts of home, it can be a difficult transition if you're of a more mature disposition, and not wanting to put up with the ins and outs of living in a shared dormitory.

That's the case with one art student from Biarritz, France, now studying in Paris, who was fortunate enough to be able to purchase a small apartment in the city, with some help from his family. French firm Transition Interior Design was then brought in to renovate the run-down apartment of 30 square metres (322 square feet), which initially had a poorly configured layout, old wiring, a large duct running up and jutting out of one wall, and a long, dark hallway that runs right into the kitchen rather awkwardly.

To change things up, the designers added lighting sconces in the hall, and redid the kitchen so that it no longer blocked the passage from the hall. The kitchenette is now integrated into a more streamlined form that better incorporates a window and the air duct, now reformed as an element that separates the kitchenette from the small studying area on the other side. Modified IKEA oak veneer cabinetry and open shelving provides extra storage, and visually connects these two zones together.

The living room features a custom-built media centre, comfortable sofa, and a rounded coffee table that gives more space to move around, without banging one's knees.

The clients had one big request: to include a full-sized bed that didn't require folding up. Thus, the bedroom is at the rear of the apartment, and is separated from the living room by a glass wall. By adding this wall, the designers were able to increase the privacy and functionality of the layout -- so that there is more spatial delineation, instead of having one big open space.

The bathroom here has been altered significantly as well: instead of a bathtub, there's now a big shower, and a floating vanity sink and toilet.

A small apartment such as this might not have a lot of space to work with, but it is amazing what a few simple changes can do to add more functionality and spaciousness. To see more, visit Transition Interior Design, on Facebook and Instagram.