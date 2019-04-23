Compact 322 sq. ft. studio apartment transformed for art student
Studying abroad can be a disorienting experience at first: as a student living far away from the comforts of home, it can be a difficult transition if you're of a more mature disposition, and not wanting to put up with the ins and outs of living in a shared dormitory.
That's the case with one art student from Biarritz, France, now studying in Paris, who was fortunate enough to be able to purchase a small apartment in the city, with some help from his family. French firm Transition Interior Design was then brought in to renovate the run-down apartment of 30 square metres (322 square feet), which initially had a poorly configured layout, old wiring, a large duct running up and jutting out of one wall, and a long, dark hallway that runs right into the kitchen rather awkwardly.
The living room features a custom-built media centre, comfortable sofa, and a rounded coffee table that gives more space to move around, without banging one's knees.
The clients had one big request: to include a full-sized bed that didn't require folding up. Thus, the bedroom is at the rear of the apartment, and is separated from the living room by a glass wall. By adding this wall, the designers were able to increase the privacy and functionality of the layout -- so that there is more spatial delineation, instead of having one big open space.
The bathroom here has been altered significantly as well: instead of a bathtub, there's now a big shower, and a floating vanity sink and toilet.
A small apartment such as this might not have a lot of space to work with, but it is amazing what a few simple changes can do to add more functionality and spaciousness. To see more, visit Transition Interior Design, on Facebook and Instagram.