Multifunctional stair of the week is a deconstructed sculptural element

A set of stairs serves a number of basic functions: not only does it get you from one level to another, it has to do it in a safe, comfortable -- and hopefully -- intriguing way (which encourages people to use them). So it's little wonder that stairs will come in an assortment of flavours -- from spirals, to floaters and multifunctional staircases that store things.

In replacing an outdated and badly configured staircase in a modern, urban residence, Istanbul design studio Ofist came up with this sculptural intervention of a staircase that combines an industrial metal framework with floating layers of wood.

© Ali Bekman

The Stripcase is conceived as a focal point in the home, as one can travel up and down its generous treads, but one can also hang, display and store things among these metal struts and planks of warm wood.

© Ali Bekman © Ali Bekman

As the designers explain:

With [the] client's desire of light all through the house, the centrally located staircase turned out to be a stripped, see-through element. In order to connect the two floors to each other, Ofist only used some fuzzy, horizontal layers. When all needed amount of construction put together, the staircase formed itself like a space ship which has just landed and is about to fly away any time.

© Ali Bekman © Ali Bekman

The bare-bones but elegant staircase allows for a rather dramatic entrance, but its dark frame visually links itself back to the rest of the house.

© Ali Bekman © Ali Bekman

By spreading its form and footprint beyond the confines of a 'regular' stair, this multifunctional structure also manages to make a bold statement, in addition to being quite useful -- a possibility for any stair yet to be made. To see more, visit Ofist.